My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott update fans on relationship status

Sharon and Elliott’s children give couple their blessing on My Mum Your Dad

By Alice Dear

Sharon and Elliott are still going strong after meeting at the retreat on My Mum Your Dad.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott have updated fans on their relationship, confirming they are still together.

Davina McCall's hit dating show for single parents was filmed four months ago, with the final episode airing last Friday evening on ITV.

In the episode, Sharon and Elliott embarked on their final date before finding out whether their children, Tia and Zach, approve of their romance.

The emotional episode saw the couple open up to one another, Elliott telling Sharon: "I think we both need to know we are enough for another person, you just want to be seen sometimes."

She replied: "I feel like I've never been seen. That's crazy, isn't it?" before adding: "You make me feel safe, you're very attentive, I think the girls will love to see that."

Sharon and Elliott received their children's blessings during the final episode of My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Later in the episode, the couple were reunited with their children, who shared their happiness and support for their parents.

Zach told Sharon: "I think you're perfect for my dad, I think there is so much potential there. I am so excited for both of you.

"I can truly say that I absolutely give my blessing and I am so happy for both of you."

Tia added: "You are really great for my mum, so I would love to give you my blessing."

Sharon and Elliott confirmed they are still together with a sweet picture. Picture: Sharon Benson/Instagram

On Sunday, the pair confirmed they were still going strong by posting a collection of pictures together enjoying a date night.

Elliott and Sharon both shared an image of themselves cuddling which they captioned with: "Our journey began..."

Sharon later shared a snap looking dressed up with Elliot, which she captioned: "Date night 🥂."

Fans of the show are delighted to see that the pair are still going strong, with one person commenting: "I am so happy for you both!! I have been refreshing all day waiting for an update!!!"

Another posted: "Yipeee so glad you are still together! Wishing you all the happiness in the world."

The couple posed together for a picture while on a recent 'date night'. Picture: Sharon Benson/Instagram

Over the weekend, Roger and Janey also confirmed they are still together, sharing a collection of pictures of themselves from the past four months.

In sadder news, Natalie and Paul have revealed that after enjoying each other's company over the summer, the pair split.

Read more: