My Mum Your Dad's Roger makes an emotional confession over late wife

Roger and Jess get emotional over cancer loss on My Mum Your Dad

By Hope Wilson

Roger's daughter made the heartbreaking confession on My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad's Jess made a devastating confession last night as she admitted her father Roger once revealed he wished he could swap places with her late mother.

Roger lost his wife Joanne 18 months ago after a difficult battle with cancer and has been open with other members of the show about the toll her death has taken on him.

Speaking to the other children of the parents on My Mum Your Dad, Jess explained her father's feelings towards her mother.

His daughter bravely said: "He said to me that he wishes it was him that had died instead of my mum, because he doesn't think he's good enough to look after us without her. Whereas she could've looked after us without him."

Roger has a close relationship with his daughter Jess. Picture: ITV

After this revelation, Jess was asked if she believed that her mother would want Roger to move on.

She replied: "We found notes that she'd left us afterwards, and in those, that's where she's said like: 'I want you to move on, I want you to find love'."

Roger made the upsetting confession to his daughter Jess. Picture: Instagram/@roger.hawes01

Roger and his late wife Joanne were married in 1992 and the couple share three children together, including Jess.

The couple were together up until Joanne's death a year and a half ago.

The My Mum Your Dad favourite bravely told his fellow contestant Caroline about his wife's death.

Roger told his first date Caroline about his wife's death. Picture: ITV

Roger explained: "She had breast cancer about three or four years ago and she got over that and we thought 'brilliant'. And then we were on holiday in Italy and I just looked behind her ear and it was irritating her, just a little spot behind her ear.

"And I said 'you need to get that checked Jo when we get back'. And she did and she got seen to really quick, and it was melanoma but she didn't know at that time that the cancer had gone to her brain.

"She said 'I'm very tired', I said 'come on I will put you to bed or do you want to go on the settee?'. And she says 'put me on settee'. And then I come in about half an hour later, and I should have just phoned for an ambulance straight away. And she basically never woke up again."

Roger's date Caroline was left in tears after hearing about his wife's death. Picture: ITV

Viewers were quick to send their support to Roger, with one X user posting: "It’s quite clear that Roger is just wishing it was his wife sat on that couch with him & that the whole thing was a terrible idea."

Another said: "Protect Roger at all costs!! He deserves everything good and more."

A third added: "Aww Roger…. What a True gent, big heart and the nation loves you. I think we all wanted to jump through the telly and give him a squeeze."

Roger is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Roger is one of the cast members of My Mum Your Dad, a brand new dating show which sees single parents being nominated by their grown-up children to have a second chance at love.

Unbeknownst to the parents, their kids will be watching their dates in a surveillance room called ‘The Bunker’ and get to decide their mum or dad’s dating fate.

