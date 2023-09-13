My Mum Your Dad: How old is Martin H, what is his job and who is his daughter Jessica?

13 September 2023, 20:30

Son watches his dad on a date on Your Mum My Dad

By Hope Wilson

What does Martin H do for a living, how old is he and who is his daughter? Here is everything you need to know about Martin H from My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love. These lucky people will be staying at a country house retreat in the hopes of finding true love.

Unbeknownst to the parents, their kids will be watching their dates in a surveillance room called ‘The Bunker’ and get to decide their mum or dad’s dating fate.

One of the father-daughter pairs in the show are Martin H and Jessica. With Martin H hoping to find a romantic relationship, will he be successful?

How old is Martin H, what is his job and who is his daughter Jessica? Here's everything you need to know.

The My Mum Your Dad cast
The My Mum Your Dad cast. Picture: ITV

How old is My Mum Your Dad Martin H?

Martin was 56-years-old at the time of filming. He is originally from Birmingham but lives in Epsom.

He has opened up about the challenges of dating, saying: "I used to fall head over heels in love, skin my knees, dust myself off, get up, have my heart broken and go and try again. Now, I’m very reluctant to share, I don’t find it easy to throw myself into it.

"I’m very cautious. I’ve had enough of being hurt. I’m more self-protective."

Martin is a cast member on My Mum Your Dad
Martin is a cast member on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

What is My Mum Your Dad Martin H's job?

Martin is a retired basketball player, sports presenter and MD.

Despite his high-flying career, Martin has remained humble when it comes to dating. He said: "I think I have a certain amount of bravado that comes through. I’ve got defence mechanisms and one of them is an outward show of bravado.

"I give an air of confidence but you’ll notice if you spend enough time with me, I very quickly find ways to turn the conversation to you. In a good way, I’m attentive and I’m listening, but in a negative way you’ll notice I didn’t say anything about myself and only talked about you for two hours."

Jessica nominated her dad Martin for My Mum Your Dad
Jessica nominated her dad Martin for My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Who is Martin H's daughter Jessica?

Martin's daughter is 23-year-old Jessica from Epsom. Like her father, Jessica also has a high-flying career being a model and working in mental health coaching.

Speaking about nominating her dad for the show, Jessica said: "I want him to get out there a bit. He’s been focussed on us kids and his work and not even really thought about the possibility of meeting someone new that he could date or have a relationship with.

"He deserves that and to have someone to do nice things with and have an emotional connection with outside of his kids."

Jessica has a close relationship with her dad Martin
Jessica has a close relationship with her dad Martin. Picture: ITV

What is Martin H's dating history?

Martin has opened up about his dating past, confessing that it hasn't always gone to plan.

He said: "Using the old fashioned marking system, I’d have got a C for effort and a D for delivery.

"I’ve dated, I was a professional sports person for 15 years, I studied in the US on a basketball scholarship, so I’ve been exposed to the dating life for a long time, but I’ve never been very good at it. I’m a serial monogamist."

