My Mum Your Dad teases first kiss between Natalie and Paul

15 September 2023, 12:31 | Updated: 15 September 2023, 12:33

Fans catch a glimpse of the snog in Friday's spoiler.
Fans catch a glimpse of the snog in Friday's spoiler. Picture: ITV

The ITV dating show gave fans a sneaky look at the first romantic snog of the series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Your Mum My Dad fans are set for a steamy episode this Friday night after producers teased the series' very first kiss.

The spoiler clip, broadcast on Thursday night, showed singletons Paul, 47, and Natalie, 44, leaning in for a romantic smooch after opening up to each other about their feelings.

During the ITV teaser, Paul, who owns a decorating company, said: "I just feel really comfortable around you and yeah, it's perfect," before initiating what looked like a smooch.

Moments before their lips touched, cameras cut to the couple's grown-up kids, who were struggling to watch their parents get intimate.

Sparks flew between Paul and Natalie on their school disco date.
Sparks flew between Paul and Natalie on their school disco date. Picture: ITV

Natalie's son Kaliel used his hands to cover his eyes while Paul's daughter Mazey grabbed a pillow to block the passionate scenes from view.

As the children cringed from the sofa in their secret villa, they shrieked: "It's still going!"

Self-esteem and relationship recovery coach Natalie and her love interest Paul hit it off earlier this week after they were paired up by their offspring to enjoy a paddle boarding session.

During the "wet and wild" date, Mazey and Kaliel watched from a hidden cabin with binoculars and confessed they were thrilled to see their mum and dad getting on.

Paul's daughter Mazey and Natalie's son Kaliel cringed as their parents kissed.
Paul's daughter Mazey and Natalie's son Kaliel cringed as their parents kissed. Picture: ITV

But these two mid-lifers weren't the only duo who made a connection in the West Sussex mansion.

Sparks flew between newcomer Martin H, 56, and Monique, 50, on their sweet date, which ended with a kiss on the cheek, a hug and some hand-holding.

Monique's daughter Taiya, 21, burst into tears at the scenes, admitting: "I don't know why I'm crying, it's just really nice to see!"

Despite the pair's initial attraction, it looks as though the London-born therapist could have her head turned in the upcoming days and weeks.

Paul and Natalie went paddle boarding together.
Paul and Natalie went paddle boarding together. . Picture: ITV

When property developer Martin M arrived on the scene and announced he had flown in from Ibiza – the glamorous mum's dream location to live in – she confessed she immediately had a crush on him.

Monique said: "Martin M's arrival has excited me. He's very confident, and that is always attractive."

Taiya chimed in on her mum's potential love triangle, but made her support for retired basketball player Martin H clear.

Monique admitted it "takes a special person" to spark her interest.
Monique admitted it "takes a special person" to spark her interest. Picture: ITV

She admitted: "I am rooting for Martin H and my mum. I just hope she doesn't mess it up."

At the end of the show, Monique revealed to producers in a VT: "I'm very conflicted, I was happy to explore a little bit more with Martin H... then Martin M steps in. My head got a bit frazzled."

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tolullah is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Tolullah, what is her job and who is her daughter Georgia-Blu?

Martin M is the newest arrival on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Martin M, what is his job and who is his son Luke?

Roger and Jess from My Mum Your Dad have a close relationship

My Mum Your Dad's Roger makes an emotional confession over late wife

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

Trending on Heart

The Phillip Schofield scandal is set to be made into a TV series

Phillip Schofield scandal to be made into TV series called 'The Runner'

Celebrities

Sue Radford told fans she was "so proud" of her children's achievements.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford 'so proud' of kids after 'amazing' week at school

Celebrities

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shown off their new mansion

Mark Wright gives fans first look at the latest addition to his £3.5million Essex Mansion

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon hit back at fans who shamed her

Stacey Solomon hits back at mum-shamers over 'dangerous snack'

Celebrities

Janey and her son Will appear on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Janey, what is her job and who is her son Will?

Roger is taking part in My Mum Your Dad

Roger from My Mum Your Dad: How old is he, what is his job and who is his daughter Jess?

Where is My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location details revealed

Where was My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location of house revealed

Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants

Great British Bake Off 2023: Start date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

Martin H is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Martin H, what is his job and who is his daughter Jessica?

The Range has reportedly agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand.

Wilko brand saved by The Range in £5million deal

Shopping

Poundland is set to take on up to 71 Wilko stores.

Which Wilko stores have Poundland bought? Full list of locations revealed

Shopping

Ed Sheeran has announced his seventh studio album

Ed Sheeran new album: Release date, song list and tour revealed

Celebrities

Ellie Leach plays Faye Windass in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street star Ellie Leach? A look inside her life including boyfriend and famous cousin
Nine single parents are on the hunt for love in new ITV show My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad fans say show is better than Love Island for important reason

Martin Lewis has revealed changes to Santander bank accounts

Martin Lewis explains Santander Savings Account changes

Lifestyle