My Mum Your Dad teases first kiss between Natalie and Paul

Fans catch a glimpse of the snog in Friday's spoiler. Picture: ITV

The ITV dating show gave fans a sneaky look at the first romantic snog of the series.

Your Mum My Dad fans are set for a steamy episode this Friday night after producers teased the series' very first kiss.

The spoiler clip, broadcast on Thursday night, showed singletons Paul, 47, and Natalie, 44, leaning in for a romantic smooch after opening up to each other about their feelings.

During the ITV teaser, Paul, who owns a decorating company, said: "I just feel really comfortable around you and yeah, it's perfect," before initiating what looked like a smooch.

Moments before their lips touched, cameras cut to the couple's grown-up kids, who were struggling to watch their parents get intimate.

Sparks flew between Paul and Natalie on their school disco date. Picture: ITV

Natalie's son Kaliel used his hands to cover his eyes while Paul's daughter Mazey grabbed a pillow to block the passionate scenes from view.

As the children cringed from the sofa in their secret villa, they shrieked: "It's still going!"

Self-esteem and relationship recovery coach Natalie and her love interest Paul hit it off earlier this week after they were paired up by their offspring to enjoy a paddle boarding session.

During the "wet and wild" date, Mazey and Kaliel watched from a hidden cabin with binoculars and confessed they were thrilled to see their mum and dad getting on.

Paul's daughter Mazey and Natalie's son Kaliel cringed as their parents kissed. Picture: ITV

But these two mid-lifers weren't the only duo who made a connection in the West Sussex mansion.

Sparks flew between newcomer Martin H, 56, and Monique, 50, on their sweet date, which ended with a kiss on the cheek, a hug and some hand-holding.

Monique's daughter Taiya, 21, burst into tears at the scenes, admitting: "I don't know why I'm crying, it's just really nice to see!"

Despite the pair's initial attraction, it looks as though the London-born therapist could have her head turned in the upcoming days and weeks.

Paul and Natalie went paddle boarding together. . Picture: ITV

When property developer Martin M arrived on the scene and announced he had flown in from Ibiza – the glamorous mum's dream location to live in – she confessed she immediately had a crush on him.

Monique said: "Martin M's arrival has excited me. He's very confident, and that is always attractive."

Taiya chimed in on her mum's potential love triangle, but made her support for retired basketball player Martin H clear.

Monique admitted it "takes a special person" to spark her interest. Picture: ITV

She admitted: "I am rooting for Martin H and my mum. I just hope she doesn't mess it up."

At the end of the show, Monique revealed to producers in a VT: "I'm very conflicted, I was happy to explore a little bit more with Martin H... then Martin M steps in. My head got a bit frazzled."

