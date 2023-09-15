My Mum Your Dad teases first kiss between Natalie and Paul
15 September 2023, 12:31 | Updated: 15 September 2023, 12:33
The ITV dating show gave fans a sneaky look at the first romantic snog of the series.
Listen to this article
Your Mum My Dad fans are set for a steamy episode this Friday night after producers teased the series' very first kiss.
The spoiler clip, broadcast on Thursday night, showed singletons Paul, 47, and Natalie, 44, leaning in for a romantic smooch after opening up to each other about their feelings.
During the ITV teaser, Paul, who owns a decorating company, said: "I just feel really comfortable around you and yeah, it's perfect," before initiating what looked like a smooch.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
Moments before their lips touched, cameras cut to the couple's grown-up kids, who were struggling to watch their parents get intimate.
- How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there and when does it end?
- Where was My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location of house revealed
Natalie's son Kaliel used his hands to cover his eyes while Paul's daughter Mazey grabbed a pillow to block the passionate scenes from view.
As the children cringed from the sofa in their secret villa, they shrieked: "It's still going!"
Self-esteem and relationship recovery coach Natalie and her love interest Paul hit it off earlier this week after they were paired up by their offspring to enjoy a paddle boarding session.
During the "wet and wild" date, Mazey and Kaliel watched from a hidden cabin with binoculars and confessed they were thrilled to see their mum and dad getting on.
But these two mid-lifers weren't the only duo who made a connection in the West Sussex mansion.
Sparks flew between newcomer Martin H, 56, and Monique, 50, on their sweet date, which ended with a kiss on the cheek, a hug and some hand-holding.
Monique's daughter Taiya, 21, burst into tears at the scenes, admitting: "I don't know why I'm crying, it's just really nice to see!"
Despite the pair's initial attraction, it looks as though the London-born therapist could have her head turned in the upcoming days and weeks.
When property developer Martin M arrived on the scene and announced he had flown in from Ibiza – the glamorous mum's dream location to live in – she confessed she immediately had a crush on him.
Monique said: "Martin M's arrival has excited me. He's very confident, and that is always attractive."
Taiya chimed in on her mum's potential love triangle, but made her support for retired basketball player Martin H clear.
She admitted: "I am rooting for Martin H and my mum. I just hope she doesn't mess it up."
At the end of the show, Monique revealed to producers in a VT: "I'm very conflicted, I was happy to explore a little bit more with Martin H... then Martin M steps in. My head got a bit frazzled."
Read more:
- My Mum Your Dad fans say show is better than Love Island for important reason
- Davina McCall facts: Age, height, children and TV shows
- My Mum Your Dad's Roger makes an emotional confession over late wife