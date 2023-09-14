My Mum Your Dad: How old is Martin M, what is his job and who is his son Luke?

14 September 2023, 17:54

By Hope Wilson

What does Martin M do for a living, how old is he and who is his son? Here is everything you need to know about Martin M from My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love. These lucky people will be staying at a country house retreat in the hopes of finding true love.

Unbeknownst to the parents, their kids will be watching their dates in a surveillance room called ‘The Bunker’ and get to decide their mum or dad’s dating fate.

One of the father-son pairs in the show are Martin M and Luke. With Martin M hoping to find a romantic relationship, will he be successful?

How old is Martin M, what is his job and who is his son Luke? Here's everything you need to know.

The My Mum Your Dad cast have been revealed. Picture: ITV

How old is My Mum Your Dad Martin M?

Martin M is 53-years-old, from Derby but living in Ibiza.

He has discussed the biggest difference between dating in his younger years compared to now, saying:

"Energy! When you’re older you know what you want, you know what you’re looking for, you’re a bit more pragmatic.

"When you’re younger you go headlong into the wrong relationships with the wrong people. When you’re older you’re more refined with what you like."

Martin M is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

What is My Mum Your Dad Martin M's job?

Martin M is a property developer.

Asked to describe himself in a few words, Martin M said: "Tall - I’m 6ft 7 - handsome, intelligent, single. I’m business-minded, I try and lead a good life, but also with responsibility. I take my fatherly duties very seriously."

Martin M and Luke have a close relationship. Picture: ITV

Who is Martin M's son Luke?

Martin M's son Luke is an 18-year-old bartender from Ibiza.

He has described his dad's perfect partner as: "Someone career focussed and likes to do a bit of partying - a bit of balance. We live in Ibiza, everything’s different to the UK, so they need to be ready for that sort of lifestyle as well."

Luke nominated his dad Martin M for My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

What is Martin M's dating history?

"I’ve always struggled meeting people who are on my wavelength. So, I thought, if they’re going to line up several single ladies, I’m in. What’s not to like?"

"Interesting… I tend to go for powerful, intelligent, driven women, which usually means we end up competing with each other. I have difficulty committing, I still want to be that Peter Pan. Commitment phobe? Maybe so. I don’t want to close any doors."

