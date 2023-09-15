My Mum Your Dad: How old is Tolullah, what is her job and who is her daughter Georgia-Blu?

15 September 2023, 11:08

Davina McCall reveals what she loves about My Mum Your Dad

By Hope Wilson

What does Tolullah do for a living, how old is she and who is her daughter? Here is everything you need to know about Tolullah from My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love. These lucky people will be staying at a country house retreat in the hopes of finding true love.

Unbeknownst to the parents, their kids will be watching their dates in a surveillance room called ‘The Bunker’ and get to decide their mum or dad’s dating fate.

One of the father-son pairs in the show are Tollulah and Georgia-Blu. With Tollulah hoping to find a romantic relationship, will she be successful?

How old is Tollulah, what is her job and who is her daughter Georgia-Blu? Here's everything you need to know.

The My Mum Your Dad cast have been revealed
The My Mum Your Dad cast have been revealed. Picture: ITV

How old is My Mum Your Dad Tollulah?

Tollulah is 50-years-old and from London.

Speaking about her dating life in her 20s, Tollulah said: "In my 20s, I didn’t think about what I wanted, I let men pick me. I was always quite traditional, I wanted the man to take the lead.

"For that reason I’d always end up in relationships with men who pursued me. Now, I am more intentional in my dating. I want to pick you."

Tollulah is a cast member on My Mum Your Dad
Tollulah is a cast member on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

What is My Mum Your Dad Tollulah's job?

Tollulah is a journalist and design consultant.

She has explained how sometimes her personality can come across differently to certain people, saying:

"I'm quite straightforward and blunt. I will always say how I feel. I am worried that my bluntness and my straightforwardness wouldn't necessarily be appreciated by everyone, or come across in the right way."

Tolullah and Georgia-Blue have a close relationship
Tolullah and Georgia-Blue have a close relationship. Picture: ITV

Who is My Mum Your Dad Tollulah's daughter Georgia-Blu?

Tollulah's daughter Georgia-Blu is a 28-year-old chartered accountant from London.

She has spoken about why she nominated her mum, saying: "I think my mum is such a good catch. Growing up, I've never really seen her in a really long settled relationship and that's something I've always wanted for her.

"I nominated her so she would get a chance to meet someone who she can settle down with, she really deserves it."

Georgia-Blu nominated her mum Tollulah for My Mum Your Dad
Georgia-Blu nominated her mum Tollulah for My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

What is What is My Mum Your Dad Tollulah's dating history?

Tollulah described her dating history as: "Really exciting. I've had some amazing experiences all over the world. I've got some amazing memories from my dating life. It’s been colourful!"

She has also spoke about what her perfect date would be, saying: "I’m really into coffee. You can do it quickly, maybe a dog walk too. The second date I want to sit down somewhere I can talk to you.

"It doesn't have to be the most expensive place, but somewhere comfortable. Even if it's Nando’s!"

