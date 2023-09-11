My Mum Your Dad: How old is Caroline, what is her job and who is her daughter Karli?

By Hope Wilson

What does Caroline do for a living, how old is she and who is her daughter? Here is everything you need to know about Caroline from My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up kids for a second chance at love. These lucky people will be staying at a country house retreat in the hopes of finding true love.

Unbeknownst to the parents, their kids will be watching their dates in a surveillance room called ‘The Bunker’ and get to decide their mum or dad’s dating fate.

One of the mother-daughter pairs in the show are Caroline and Karli, with Caroline's daughter hoping her mum can find the partner of her dreams.

How old is Caroline, what is her job and who is her daughter Karli? Here's everything you need to know.

Parents are looking for love on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

How old is My Mum Your Dad Caroline?

Caroline is 51-years-old and from South Lanarkshire.

Describing her dating life in her 20s, Caroline said: "I was always out when I was younger, it’s different now! You’re working more, so you don’t get the same opportunities to meet people.

"I’m probably a bit more open about trying new ways to date rather than the old, conventional ways."

Caroline is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

What is My Mum Your Dad Caroline's job?

Caroline is a tech advisor/scan assistant at a private baby clinic.

She has revealed what she is looking for in a partner, stating: "Just someone who is going to be kind and thoughtful. I’m a wee bit old-fashioned, I like someone that can fix things and do DIY.

"I do like a man that can cook as well! If they can do both - it’s a bonus."

Caroline was nominated by her daughter Karli to take part in My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Who is My Mum Your Dad Caroline's daughter Karli?

Caroline's daughter is 20-year-old flight attendant Karli.

Speaking about why she has nominated her mum for My Mum Your Dad, Karli said: "She was single for a while and she doesn’t seem to have any luck with guys. So I thought why not?

Karli described the perfect partner for her mum would be: "Someone very kind and loyal, bubbly, with lots of energy. She needs a best friend type of person."

Karli has a close relationship with her mum Caroline. Picture: ITV

What is My Mum Your Dad Caroline's dating history?

Caroline has spoken out about her previous dating experience, saying: "It’s been colourful... When I was younger I had a long time where I was single and I had the time of my life.

"Once I started settling down and having relationships, I’d say it’s been semi-successful because I’ve got three beautiful kids, but I’ve never found the love of my life."

