4 August 2023, 16:13

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When does Love Island spin-off Your Mum, My Dad UK start on ITV, who is on it and where is it filmed?

ITV will air the first series of Your Mum, My Dad UK later this year, with Davina McCall hosting the 'Love Island' for single parents.

Your Mum, My Dad will see grown-up children setting their mum or dad up on a date as they encourage them to return to dating in a bid to find love again.

Recently, ITV confirmed the start date for Your Mum, My Dad and revealed a first look trailer at the upcoming series.

From the contestants to the location and start date, here's everything you need to know.

Davina McCall will host the new ITV series Your Mum, My Dad
Davina McCall will host the new ITV series Your Mum, My Dad. Picture: ITV

When does Your Mum, My Dad start on ITV?

ITV have not yet confirmed a specific start date for Your Mum, My Dad yet.

They have, however, revealed that the series will air Autumn 2023.

Your Mum, My Dad trailer

You can watch the first trailers of Your Mum, My Dad here:

Son watches his dad on a date on Your Mum My Dad

Girl left cringing at her dad on a date on Your Mum My Dad

Mother emotional over bad experiences on upcoming show My Mum Your Dad

Who is hosting Your Mum, My Dad?

Davina McCall, 55, will host the first UK series of Your Mum, My Dad.

Earlier this year, the TV presenter revealed that she pitched the idea of Love Island spin-off with older people to ITV.

She told Stephen Bartlett on his podcast The Diary of a CEO: “I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best back stories you have ever heard in your life.

“They’ve lived a life – they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them. They’re like interesting people. I’d watch that show.”

Who are the contestants on Your Mum, My Dad?

The contestants for the first series of Your Mum, My Dad have not been announced yet.

Some of the single parents have however appeared in the first trailer, shared ahead of the series debut.

Where is Your Mum, My Dad filmed?

The dates on Your Mum, My Dad will take place at beautiful mansion located in West Sussex, believed to be worth a whopping £8million.

