Big Brother 2023: Start date, new eye and hosts revealed

3 August 2023

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year
Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When is the start date for Big Brother, can you apply for the show and who are the hosts? Here is everything we know about the Big Brother relaunch so far.

Big Brother first burst onto our screens back in 2000 and ran until 2018 before going on hiatus.

Last year it was announced that the show would be returning after finding a new home on ITV2.

With a brand new eye, hosts and house it's only a matter of time until this iconic programme is back on TV.

When is the start date and who are the hosts? Here is all you need to know about Big Brother 2023.

AJ Odudu and Will Best have been named as the Big Brother 2023 presenters
AJ Odudu and Will Best have been named as the Big Brother 2023 presenters. Picture: Alamy

Who are the Big Brother hosts?

AJ Odudu and Will Best have been confirmed as the Big Brother 2023 hosts.

Davina McCall presented Big Brother from 2000-2010 after which former winner Brian Dowling took over hosting duties from 2011-2012. Emma Willis was the next presenter from 2013-2018 before the series was put on pause.

What is the Big Brother 2023 eye?

The Big Brother eye has become an iconic part of the show with its design changing every year.

The Big Brother 2023 eye has been released and features brightly coloured circles filled with lips, question marks, microphones and broken hearts.

Watch the big reveal here:

Big Brother eye revealed

Can you apply for Big Brother 2023?

Applications for Big Brother 2023 closed on 30th June so it is no longer possible to apply for this series.

Big Brother 2023 release date

While there isn't an official release date, ITV2 have confirmed the 2023 series will air in autumn.

The series will also be streamed online into the wee hours so there will be plenty to watch.

Davina McCall was the first presenter of Big Brother
Davina McCall was the first presenter of Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

What does the new Big Brother house look like?

The interior of the Big Brother 2023 house hasn't been revealed yet. There should be a preview of the house shared in the days leading up to the first episode.

Where is the new Big Brother house?

Previous series have been recorded at Elstree Studios however the MailOnline have reported that the Big Brother 2023 house will be located in North London at Garden Studios.

