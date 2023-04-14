Married at First Sight Australia star Evelyn Ellis' dramatic Big Brother UK appearance

14 April 2023, 16:01

Evelyn Ellis previously appeared on Big Brother
Evelyn Ellis previously appeared on Big Brother. Picture: Alamy/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Was Evelyn Ellis on Big Brother UK and what happened on the show? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight star Evelyn Ellis didn’t have the best time on the show after she was matched with Rupert Bugden.

The pair got off to a pretty awkward start and went on to agree they just weren’t a good match.

But it turns out this wasn’t Evelyn’s first time on reality TV, as she previously appeared on Big Brother here in the UK.

Let’s take a look at her time on the Channel 5 show…

Evelyn Ellis was on Big Brother 2016
Evelyn Ellis was on Big Brother 2016. Picture: Alamy

Was Evelyn Ellis on Big Brother?

Yes, she appeared on the 2016 series with the likes Marco Pierre White Jr., Hughie Maughan, Jayne Connery and winner Jason Burrill.

The 17th series of the reality show was hosted by Emma Willis and narrated by Marcus Bentley, while Rylan Clark presented the spin-off show Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

Evelyn became a housemate when she was 20-years-old and described herself as “the most indecisive person you would ever meet”.

In her VT, she said she can come across “intimidating and stuck up”, but ended up having a romance with fellow cast mate Alex Cannon.

MAFS star Evelyn came in fifth place on Big Brother UK
MAFS star Evelyn came in fifth place on Big Brother UK. Picture: Getty Images

The star went quite far and was in the Big Brother house for 50 days, before ending up in fifth place.

Taking to Twitter, one MAFS Australia fan wrote: "How did I not know Evelyn from #MAFSAustralia was on Big Brother years ago? Knew her face was familiar #MAFSAU.”

Another added: "Omg the new girl Evelyn she was on big brother in 2016!! I knew I recognised her face! #MAFSAU."

Evelyn was matched up with Rupert in season ten of MAFS Australia after they joined the show as intruders.

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden tied the knot on Married at First Sight Australia
Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden tied the knot on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

While things seemed to be going well between the couple, Evelyn chose to break up with Rupert during the final vow ceremony.

Evelyn told Rupert: "It took you six weeks to take me on a date and that was only when I asked you. That says a lot.

"Someone who sees my worth would have put his ego aside and fight for me as I fought for you. So, I choose not to continue this relationship."

Rupert replied: "A platonic connection is not enough to sustain a healthy and loving relationship. I feel you didn't put your best foot forward to progress this relationship."

But there were some happy couples on the show, check out which Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together here.

