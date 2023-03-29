MAFS Australia star Evelyn Ellis' famous past - including Big Brother stint and Justin Bieber link

29 March 2023, 11:25 | Updated: 29 March 2023, 11:27

Evelyn from Married at First Sight Australia was on Big Brother UK
Evelyn from Married at First Sight Australia was on Big Brother UK. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images/Channel Nine
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Evelyn Ellis from Married at First Sight Australia previously appeared on Big Brother and was seen in the back of a taxi with Justin Bieber.

The Married at First Sight Australia 2023 stars have shot to fame over the past few months with thousands of Instagram followers and media appearances.

But it turns out Evelyn Ellis has already had a taste of the spotlight as she has previously appeared on reality TV - just like her co-star Layton Mills.

After joining halfway through the experiment, Evelyn was matched with Rupert Bugden and the pair seem to be getting on well.

And if you recognise Evelyn, it’s probably because she appeared on Big Brother here in the UK back in 2016.

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden tied the knot on Married at First Sight Australia
Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden tied the knot on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Taking to Twitter, one fan penned: "Evelyn the Big Brother contestant beat all those other genuine love seeking hopefuls."

"Omg the new girl Evelyn she was on big brother in 2016!! I knew I recognised her face!,” said a second.

While a third asked: "Why’s Evelyn from big brother UK on #mafsau?"

Evelyn was a housemate when she was just 18-years-old and described herself as “the most indecisive person you would ever meet”, and said she comes across “intimidating and stuck up”.

She actually ended up going quite far and was in the Big Brother house for 50 days before ending up in fifth place.

MAFS star Evelyn came in fifth place on Big Brother UK
MAFS star Evelyn came in fifth place on Big Brother UK. Picture: Getty Images

But this isn’t the only time Evelyn ended up in the media, as she once shared a taxi ride with none other than Justin Bieber.

In photos that have resurfaced, Evelyn can be seen sitting in the back seat of a car with Justin after a night out in 2016.

At the time, Evelyn was a nightclub hostess at celebrity hotspot Tape nightclub.

Opening up about the wild night out, the MAFS Australia star said on a radio show: “This story is good, but I can’t say it today. I’ll save it for a rainy day. It was a fun night out.

“Justin Bieber is Justin Bieber.”

When one of the presenters asked Evelyn if Justin broke her heart, she replied: “I do not deny or confirm these allegations.”

