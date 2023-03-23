How long is Married at First Sight Australia 2023 on for and how many episodes are there?

Married at First Sight Australia is on for nine weeks in the UK. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

By Naomi Bartram

Married at First Sight Australia season 10 has taken us by storm in the UK, with more drama than we’ve ever experienced before.

The 2023 series of the show kicked off in Australia on 30th January, but only started in the UK on Monday 6th March.

We’re currently getting to know the likes of Bronte and Harrison, Sandy and Dan and Shannon and Caitlin.

But how long is MAFS Australia on for and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

How long is Married at First Sight Australia on for?

There are 36 episodes in total of Married at First Sight Australia, with the show airing Monday-Thursday every week.

This means MAFS Australia will be on for a whole nine weeks here in the UK, with plenty of excitement left.

When does MAFS Australia finish?

UK fans can watch series 10 of the Australian version on E4 and All 4 until May.

While we don’t know the exact day of the final, we expect it to be around Thursday 4th May, which would be exactly nine weeks since it kicked off.

Married at First Sight Australia is back. Picture: Channel 4

So, what can we expect from the Married at First Sight Australia final? Well, after the wedding ceremonies and honeymoons were over we already know Dan and Sandy decided to call it quits.

The pair revealed they were longer together as Dan recently showed off his new girlfriend on a night out.

Sandy told the Daily Mail: "It's true, me and Dan have decided to end our relationship. It wasn't meant to be."

Bronte and Harrison have also gone their separate ways after texts were allegedly leaked showing Bronte was always planning to dump her ‘husband’.

Lyndall and Cam have reportedly split up after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

There was also more drama when Lyndall reportedly kissed Josh after the MAFS reunion.

"Josh and Lyndall were secretly hooking up for weeks," a source told the Daily Mail.

While speaking in a radio interview, Josh's former bride Melissa revealed the ‘truth will come out’, adding: "Well I know there will be some evidence that comes forward. I feel quite sorry for Cam."