Married at First Sight Australia shock as Dan is now dating wedding guest after Sandy drama

Dan and Sandy were rocked by a scandal on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Married at First Sight Australia star Dan is now dating one of the guests at his wedding to Sandy.

The new series of MAFS Australia has been giving us plenty of drama over the past few weeks.

And one couple who has found themselves at the centre of it is Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas.

The pair didn’t exactly get off to the best start and were involved in the infamous ‘butt dial’ scandal.

This involved an accidental call from Rupert and Dan, with Evelyn hearing a conversation between the boys which wasn’t exactly complimentary of their wives.

Sandy and Dan split on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/Channel 4

But things went from bad to worse when the couple decided to leave the show after they realised their relationship could not be salvaged.

Dan told the experts at the commitment ceremony he wanted to be with someone who loved going to the beach, but Sandy was allergic to the ocean.

And the reality star has since revealed he is already dating nurse and influencer Samantha Symes, who was actually a wedding guest on their big day.

Samantha has been friends with Dan for years and they have been spotted kissing on a date night.

Sandy and Dan were matched on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

When asked about her ex's new relationship, Sandy said she in an interview hadn't noticed Samantha at the wedding because Dan invited 'a lot of girls'.

There were a lot of girls at the wedding. A few of them he had told me about, saying they were all friends of his,” she said.

“To be honest, I didn't really remember Sam too much,

“But I think back now, I thought everybody was really friendly and nice. Watching the wedding [on TV], I didn't realise half the comments that were being said [about me].

“But look, the more I'm knowing about Dan, it's not surprising.”

Dan has also opened up about his relationship with his wedding guest, denying he was secretly dating Samantha while he was in the experiment with Sandy.

He said: “Well, I left the experiment in September last year, and Samantha and I got together for the very first time [in] mid-January this year.

“So, you know, you tell me if you're dating someone for six weeks, how long should you leave it before you move on to somebody else?”

It comes after fellow MAFS star Harrison Boon accidentally dropped Dan in it when he mentioned he was dating Samantha during a live TV interview.