Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas now?

7 March 2023, 15:34

Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas were coupled on MAFS
Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas were coupled on MAFS. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Are Sandy and Dan from MAFS season 10 still together now? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight Australia is back and its bigger than ever, with 20 singletons ready to find The One.

And season 10 of the reality show saw Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas tie the knot in the hope of finding their happy ever after.

The pair started off well and seemed to hit it off, but were soon hit by scandal when Dan seemingly got with one of the guests at his wedding after the show.

So, are Sandy and Dan still together? Here’s what we know about the MAFS couple…

Sandy and Dan were matched on MAFS
Sandy and Dan were matched on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Are MAFS’ Sandy and Dan still together?

That’s a hard no. The pair didn’t exactly have an easy ride on the show and split up during the fourth commitment ceremony.

This comes after a huge ‘butt dial’ scandal which involved an accidental call from Rupert and Dan, with Evelyn hearing a conversation between the boys.

It turns out Dan had told Sandy he was looking after his daughter, but he was actually out with the boys, which caused her to pack up her stuff and leave.

Sandy and Dan split on MAFS
Sandy and Dan split on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/Channel 4

Evelyn later revealed: "I heard Dan saying some nasty s***. I know for a fact he was showing them [the boys] how hot his previous ex-girlfriends were.

"Rupert came back drunk and told me that Dan was holding up pictures of his ex-girlfriends, belittling Sandy saying that his other girlfriends were way better looking than Sandy was."

Despite Dan trying to comfort his wife, they both admitted there had been problems in the relationship since they had slept together and decided to go their separate ways.

Where is Dan from MAFS now?

After the show, Dan revealed he had already started dating nurse Samantha Symes.

Samantha was one of guests at their wedding, but has denied he got with her during the show.

Speaking to Fitzy & Wippa about his relationship, he said: ''Well, I left the experiment in September last year, and Samantha and I got together for the very first time [in] mid-January this year.

“So, you know, you tell me if you're dating someone for six weeks, how long should you leave it before you move on to somebody else?'

Where is Sandy from MAFS now?

Sandy has also spoken about her ex’s new relationship and said she hadn't noticed Samantha at the wedding because Dan invited 'a lot of girls'.

“There were a lot of girls at the wedding. A few of them he had told me about, saying they were all friends of his,” she said.

“To be honest, I didn't really remember Sam too much.

“But I think back now, I thought everybody was really friendly and nice. Watching the wedding [on TV], I didn't realise half the comments that were being said [about me].

“But look, the more I'm knowing about Dan, it's not surprising.”

