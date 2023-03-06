Married At First Sight Australia 2023: How old are the season 10 cast? Ages revealed
6 March 2023, 13:57
How old are the Married at First Sight Australia cast? Here's their ages revealed...
Married at First Sight Australia 2023 is kicking off in style, with 20 new singletons hoping to find The One.
After a dramatic ninth series, the popular reality show is returning to E4 bringing viewers plenty of drama from Down Under.
Kicking off on TV in Australia back in January, relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling are back, along with clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.
As usual, the couples are set to be hit with plenty of challenges along the way, from jetting off on honeymoon together, to living under the same roof.
But as we get to know the newest MAFS stars, find out how old they all are…
Married At First Sight Australia 2023 cast ages:
- Alyssa age - 35-years-old
- Bronte age - 28-years-old
- Caitlin age - 27-years-old
- Claire age - 31-years-old
- Janelle age - 28-years-old
- Lyndall age - 27-years-old
- Melinda age - 32-years-old
- Melissa age - 41-years-old
- Sandy age - 36-years-old
- Tahnee age - 27-years-old
- Adam age - 35-years-old
- Cameron age - 27-years-old
- Dan age - 42-years-old
- Duncan age - 36-years-old
- Harrison age - 32-years-old
- Jesse age - 30-years-old
- Josh age - 40-years-old
- Layton age - 35-years-old
- Ollie age - 26-years-old
- Shannon age - 30-years-old
How can I watch MAFS on TV?
Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia kick off on Monday 6th March at 7pm on E4 and will be available straight after on All4.
There are episodes every Monday to Thursday, with the show taking a break over the weekends.
The show sees couples meet for the first time at the altar, before spending their "wedding night" in a hotel and then embarking on a honeymoon.
They then have to live together and each week decide whether they want to continue their relationship at a commitment ceremony.
Every single moment of their relationship will be captured by a film crew, with couples in the past even swapping partners.