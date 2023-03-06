Married At First Sight Australia 2023: How old are the season 10 cast? Ages revealed

How old are the Married at First Sight Australia cast? Here's their ages revealed...

Married at First Sight Australia 2023 is kicking off in style, with 20 new singletons hoping to find The One.

After a dramatic ninth series, the popular reality show is returning to E4 bringing viewers plenty of drama from Down Under.

Kicking off on TV in Australia back in January, relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling are back, along with clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

As usual, the couples are set to be hit with plenty of challenges along the way, from jetting off on honeymoon together, to living under the same roof.

Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4. Picture: E4

But as we get to know the newest MAFS stars, find out how old they all are…

Married At First Sight Australia 2023 cast ages:

Alyssa age - 35-years-old

Bronte age - 28-years-old

Caitlin age - 27-years-old

Claire age - 31-years-old

Janelle age - 28-years-old

Lyndall age - 27-years-old

Melinda age - 32-years-old

Melissa age - 41-years-old

Sandy age - 36-years-old

Tahnee age - 27-years-old

Adam age - 35-years-old

Cameron age - 27-years-old

Dan age - 42-years-old

Duncan age - 36-years-old

Harrison age - 32-years-old

Jesse age - 30-years-old

Josh age - 40-years-old

Layton age - 35-years-old

Ollie age - 26-years-old

Shannon age - 30-years-old

Married at First Sight cast ages revealed. Picture: Channel 4

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia kick off on Monday 6th March at 7pm on E4 and will be available straight after on All4.

There are episodes every Monday to Thursday, with the show taking a break over the weekends.

The show sees couples meet for the first time at the altar, before spending their "wedding night" in a hotel and then embarking on a honeymoon.

They then have to live together and each week decide whether they want to continue their relationship at a commitment ceremony.

Every single moment of their relationship will be captured by a film crew, with couples in the past even swapping partners.