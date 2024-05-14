Eamonn Holmes silences Ruth Langsford split speculation with telling picture

Eamonn Holmes appears to have responded to the speculation he and Ruth Langsford are no longer together. Picture: ITV / Eamonn Holmes - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes appears to have responded to suspicions among fans that he has split from Ruth Langsford by reposting an old picture of him with his wife of 14 years.

Eamonn Holmes, 64, and Ruth Langsford, also 64, have recently faced split speculation among fans who have questioned their lack of united social media presence.

The former This Morning hosts, who presented the ITV show on Fridays before Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond took over, have seen a flurry of fan comments on their posts recently asking whether the pair are still together.

Now, Eamonn appears to have silenced this speculation by reposting an old picture of himself and his wife, who he married 14 years ago, on his Instagram page.

This week, Eamonn reposted a picture from May 2018 of himself and Ruth which was originally posted by Entertainment Press Photographer Brett Cove, who wrote: "MEMORIES 10 May 2018. The best in the business... @ruthlangsford @eamonnholmes."

Fans of Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are concerned the couple have split. Picture: Getty

Speculation that Eamonn and Ruth may have split has been building after fans noticed they had not posted a picture of one another or with one another on their grids since July 2022.

More recently, Eamonn shared a picture of his son and partner with their two children at a christening, a post that lead one fan to comment: "Did Ruth go with you?"

Fans defending the couple have pointed out that Ruth has been looking after her 92-year-old mother Joan who has dementia. They commented back: "Ruth has a very elderly Mum she looks after, I know how precious that time is that she spends with her."

Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes have a son together, Jack, who was born in 2002. Picture: Ruth Langsford/Instagram

Eamonn further sparked concern earlier this month when he shared a black and white picture of himself with the caption: "A lot to think about... one of those days."

One person commented on this post: "You never see them together and it's worrying I loved the relationship they had."

Eamonn and Ruth have been together since 1996 and welcomed their son, Jack, in 2002 before marrying eight years later.

The TV star was previously married to a woman called Gabriele who he shares three children with; sons Declan, 35, and Niall, 31, and 33-year-old daughter Rebecca. They split in 1994.