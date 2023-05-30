Eamonn Holmes says 'life is tough' for Phillip Schofield's ex-lover

Eamonn Holmes says 'life is tough' for Phillip Schofield's ex-lover. Picture: Getty/ITV/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes revealed in an interview that his wife, Ruth Langsford, is still in contact with the man Phillip Schofield had an affair with.

Eamonn Holmes, 63, has said that "life is tough" for Phillip Schofield's ex-lover.

The former This Morning presenter sat down for an exclusive interview with Dan Wottoon on Monday evening, where he discussed Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby and the recent revelations.

This comes after Phillip revealed that he had an affair with a "younger" This Morning colleague.

Eamonn told Dan that he and his wife Ruth Langsford were close to Phil's former lover, and that they "looked after him".

Eamonn Holmes called Phillip Schofield the 'chief narcissist' . Picture: Shutterstock/ITV

He described the unnamed man as "a lovely fella, really good talented fella", however, added that he did not tell them about his relationship with Phillip.

When Dan asked Eamonn whether he was still in touch with the man, and how he is doing now, the presenter said that while he is no longer in contact with him, Ruth is.

He added: "I think life's tough for him".

Eamonn Holmes' wife Ruth Langsford is still in contact with Phillip Schfield's ex-lover. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about Phillip in general, Eamonn brutally said: "My response is he's either deluded or he's lying, and he has admitted he tells lies and he tells a lot of lies.

"...And in life, I've always had this belief that a lie unchallenged becomes the truth. So, although I don't want to stand up to Schofield constantly pointing out where he's lying, I feel I have to.

"I often say this to Ruth, maybe he believes all this stuff, maybe he did not see what went on actually because there's something wrong with him. But he is the chief narcissist, he is the complete and utter dyed-in-the-wool narcissist, everything is about him."

Phillip Schofield released the following statement over the weekend. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

Over the weekend, Phillip released a follow-up statement regarding accusations of 'toxicity' at This Morning.

It read: "Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.

“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

Holly Willoughby is set to return to This Morning next week following the revelations . Picture: ITV

Responding to this statement directly on Twitter over the weekend, Eamonn wrote: "Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs [sic].

"I'm reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight, u have picked on the wrong person! [sic]."

