What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Everything we know about 'fallout'

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Have Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallen out, what caused the 'feud' and are they still on This Morning?

Phillip Schofield, 61, and Holly Willoughby, 42, have been making headlines after it was reported the This Morning co-hosts, who were once very good friends, have fallen out.

While it has been confirmed that Holly and Phil will return to This Morning this week to host the hit ITV show, reports have been circling that Holly is looking to pull the plug on their TV partnership.

After Phillip released a statement regarding his friendship with Holly, calling her his "rock", sources claimed the mother-of-three was "blindsided" by the message which she knew nothing about.

But have Holly and Phil really fallen out, are they still hosting This Morning and what do we know so far?

Holly and Phil talk headlines but fail to address fallout speculation

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are reported to have fallen out . Picture: ITV

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby 'feud'

It was first reported that there was tension between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield last week when a source told The Sun that while they are "putting on smiles" for the show, there are "naturally some tensions".

“This has been brewing quietly for some time", the source told the publication: "But now it’s all out in the open and people are talking about it. There is no getting past it."

They added: “For those working on the show it was business as usual but naturally it’s the talk of the office.”

Related video:

Holly Willoughby not happy as Phil interrupts her on This Morning

Phil's statement on friendship with Holly

Following these reports, Phillip Schofield issued a statement to The Sun about his friendship with Holly.

It read: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

Speaking of the his brother recently receiving a verdict of guilty for 11 sexual abuse offences, Phil went on: "My family went through a real ordeal. And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. And of course Holly has herself been ill with shingles."

He ended it with: "Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

A show source, however, described Phillip's statement as "desperate" and that "he knows" his relationship with Holly is "strained".

Holly Willoughby is reportedly looking to pull the plug on her TV partnership with Phillip Schofield. Picture: Alamy

Holly Willoughby 'blindsided' by statement

The statement, while appearing to confirm that all was well with the pair, was reportedly a surprise to Holly who is said to have known nothing about it.

A source close to Holly told the Daily Mail that the first time she saw the statement, or knew anything about it, was when it was published.

Holly is yet to speak publicly on the reports herself.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield received backlash last year after they were accused of 'jumping the queue' to see the Queen's coffin . Picture: BBC

Is Phillip Schofield still presenting This Morning?

Following the 'fallout' with Holly, there was speculation that This Morning could be changing up their hosting panel.

However, it was confirmed over the weekend that Holly and Phil will return to host This Morning for the rest of the week.

Read more: