This Morning chef who secretly cooks all the dishes finally exposed live on air

12 May 2023, 08:58

Gino D’Acampo reveals secret This Morning person live on the show

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were shocked when This Morning's secret chef was finally exposed.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left stunned when This Morning chef Julia was exposed on the show.

Gino D’Acampo was creating one of his favourite dishes, when viewers caught a glimpse of someone they’d never seen before.

The presenters then explained that Julia is actually the chef who is behind all the This Morning dishes.

Speaking about the shock moment, Holly told fans: “Gino made something happen today that has never happened in the whole history of This Morning.”

Gino exposed This Morning chef Julia on the show
Gino exposed This Morning chef Julia on the show. Picture: ITV

Turning to Gino, she asked: “How long have you been waiting for that? For decades, I mean at least 15 years.”

He replied: “I’ve been waiting to get Julia out from under the counter.”

Phillip then explained: “So Julia is our home ec, she’s amazing, she preps all the dishes.

“She can cook every chef’s style, every chef’s recipe, she’s incredible and they just come in and finesse.”

To which Gino added: “Remember when we send the recipe, we have tried that recipe for many years, we do it in the restaurants, we do it at home.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were shocked to see Julia on TV
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were shocked to see Julia on TV. Picture: ITV

“Julia gets the recipe on paper and she needs now to get into the mind of each chef because each and every one of us has got a different way of doing it.

“I don’t know how she does it, I really don’t.”

Phillip then went on to explain that Julia has ‘a mortal fear of appearing on television’ but she appeared by accident.

In a video from earlier in the morning, Gino can be seen getting the camera to expose Julia who was hiding under the counter.

After watching the clip, one person wrote on Instagram: “Ah, this is brilliant. Julia deserves all the love. Well done.”

“Well done Julia you are amazing xx,” said someone else, while a third added: “Love this. She has made an extremely brief appearance many moons ago, bless her heart.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Hannah Waddingham is presenting the Eurovision song contest

Who is Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham? Star's career, ex boyfriend and height revealed

Phillip Schofield has released a statement about his friendship with Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield breaks silence over Holly Willoughby tension and says it 'hasn't been easy'
Eurovision stage alongside previous UK winners including Katrina and the Waves and Lulu

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest? Full list of former winners

Freaky Friday reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan 'in the works'

Freaky Friday reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan 'in the works'

Race Across The World's Zainib and Mobeen share adoption update following final

Race Across The World's Zainib and Mobeen share adoption update following final

Trending on Heart

Here's what we're trying and buying in May

May Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this spring

Shopping

Eurovision spelled out on a green back drop with a picture of Mae Muller performing

When is the Eurovision final 2023? Date, time and how long it's on for?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have apparently 'cooled' their friendship

Holly Willoughby 'barely speaking to Phillip Schofield' off camera

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash: How did they meet?

Evelyn and Duncan are now together after Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia stars Evelyn and Duncan confirm they're in a relationship

Millie Radford has announced her third pregnancy

Millie Radford baby details: Boyfriend, due date and age revealed

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great Run Series 2023

Lifestyle

Here's how to vote during Eurovision

How does Eurovision voting work and can UK viewers vote?

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo leaves viewers in tears

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo with beloved dog leaves viewers in tears

Here's how to see the northern lights in the UK

How to see the Northern Lights tonight in England and Scotland

Lifestyle

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro becomes dad to his seventh child at the age of 79

Jesse and Claire from Married at First Sight Australia were reunited

Married at First Sight Australia: What happened with Jesse and Claire after the reunion?

Holly Willoughby looks stunning on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue daisy dress from Ghost

Celebrities