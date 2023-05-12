Phillip Schofield breaks silence over Holly Willoughby tension and says it 'hasn't been easy'

12 May 2023, 07:52 | Updated: 12 May 2023, 09:01

Phillip Schofield has released a statement about his friendship with Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield has released a statement about his friendship with Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV/Instagram

This Morning star Phillip Schofield has released a statement over his rumoured ‘feud’ with co-star Holly Willoughby.

Phillip Schofield has spoken out after it was reported he’s ‘barely speaking’ to his This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby.

Reports previously suggested their friendship had ‘cooled off’, with Holly making it clear she wants to continue working on This Morning, even if Phillip decides to leave.

Phillip has also taken some time away from his presenting duties after his brother was convicted of 11 sexual offences against a child and sent to prison.

Opening up about going through a tough time, Phillip told The Sun: "The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me through thick and thin, and I've been there for her.

He went on to say Holly's support ‘meant the world’, as he added: “As did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing followers. And of course Holly has herself been ill with shingles."

Holly and Phil have been best friends since they first hosted Dancing on Ice together back in 2006.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

But there have been rumours the pair have drifted over the past few months, with an insider telling The Sun: “Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay. They are separate entities.

"To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were. Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same."

The source added: "But behind the scenes their relationship has cooled. Before there would be a lot of banter and camaraderie off-camera but that has dwindled.”

Phil Schofield returns to This Morning after brother's criminal conviction

Fans also noticed Holly had removed a message about her friend from her Twitter bio, with the message “I was introduced to this by a Twitter legend,” being deleted.

Holly has also not posted anything with Phil on her Instagram for more than two months, while they allegedly ‘failed to acknowledge each other’ - according to The Sun - at Leigh Francis’s 50th birthday party.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Hannah Waddingham is presenting the Eurovision song contest

Who is Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham? Star's career, ex boyfriend and height revealed

Gino D'Acampo exposed the This Morning chef live on air

This Morning chef who secretly cooks all the dishes finally exposed live on air

Eurovision stage alongside previous UK winners including Katrina and the Waves and Lulu

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest? Full list of former winners

Freaky Friday reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan 'in the works'

Freaky Friday reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan 'in the works'

Race Across The World's Zainib and Mobeen share adoption update following final

Race Across The World's Zainib and Mobeen share adoption update following final

Trending on Heart

Here's what we're trying and buying in May

May Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this spring

Shopping

Eurovision spelled out on a green back drop with a picture of Mae Muller performing

When is the Eurovision final 2023? Date, time and how long it's on for?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have apparently 'cooled' their friendship

Holly Willoughby 'barely speaking to Phillip Schofield' off camera

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash: How did they meet?

Evelyn and Duncan are now together after Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia stars Evelyn and Duncan confirm they're in a relationship

Millie Radford has announced her third pregnancy

Millie Radford baby details: Boyfriend, due date and age revealed

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great Run Series 2023

Lifestyle

Here's how to vote during Eurovision

How does Eurovision voting work and can UK viewers vote?

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo leaves viewers in tears

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo with beloved dog leaves viewers in tears

Here's how to see the northern lights in the UK

How to see the Northern Lights tonight in England and Scotland

Lifestyle

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro becomes dad to his seventh child at the age of 79

Jesse and Claire from Married at First Sight Australia were reunited

Married at First Sight Australia: What happened with Jesse and Claire after the reunion?

Holly Willoughby looks stunning on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue daisy dress from Ghost

Celebrities