Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty
3 April 2023, 17:08 | Updated: 3 April 2023, 17:09
Phillip Schofield has made a statement after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was found guilty of abusing a boy.
Phillip Schofield has told the public he "has no brother" after his sibling, Timothy Schofield, was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy.
The This Morning presenter did not present the hit ITV morning show last week due to the on-going court case.
Today, Monday 3rd April, Timothy was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.
Following the guilty verdict, Phillip released a statement via his Instagram page where he said he "welcomed the guilty verdicts".
The statement reads: "My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.
"If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect that victim and their family."
He added: "These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."