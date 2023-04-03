Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty

Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty. Picture: ITV/Instagram-Phillip Schofield

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield has made a statement after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was found guilty of abusing a boy.

Phillip Schofield has told the public he "has no brother" after his sibling, Timothy Schofield, was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy.

The This Morning presenter did not present the hit ITV morning show last week due to the on-going court case.

Today, Monday 3rd April, Timothy was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.

Following the guilty verdict, Phillip released a statement via his Instagram page where he said he "welcomed the guilty verdicts".

Phillip Schofield released the following statement following his brother's guilty verdict. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

The statement reads: "My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

"If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect that victim and their family."

He added: "These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."