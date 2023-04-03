Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty

3 April 2023, 17:08 | Updated: 3 April 2023, 17:09

Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty. Picture: ITV/Instagram-Phillip Schofield
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield has made a statement after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was found guilty of abusing a boy.

Phillip Schofield has told the public he "has no brother" after his sibling, Timothy Schofield, was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy.

The This Morning presenter did not present the hit ITV morning show last week due to the on-going court case.

Today, Monday 3rd April, Timothy was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.

Following the guilty verdict, Phillip released a statement via his Instagram page where he said he "welcomed the guilty verdicts".

Phillip Schofield released the following statement following his brother's guilty verdict
Phillip Schofield released the following statement following his brother's guilty verdict. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

The statement reads: "My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

"If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect that victim and their family."

He added: "These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."

