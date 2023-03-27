Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today and has he left?

Phillip Schofield has been replaced on This Morning. Picture: ITV

What happened to Phillip Schofield and has he been replaced on This Morning?

This Morning fans were left confused today when Phillip Schofield was replaced by Alison Hammond.

Alison stood alongside presenter Holly Willoughby in place of Phillip who was nowhere to be seen.

But where is Phillip and why is he not on the show? Here’s what we know…

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning?

Phillip Schofield will be replaced by Alison Hammond on This Morning from Monday through to Thursday.

Opening the show, Holly said: “All the adults have left the building and Alison is here," to which Alison added: “We have got the best show to kickstart your week.”

No reason has been confirmed as to why Phillip has taken a week off the show and he hasn't shared anything on social media.

TV star Alison announced the news at the end of Friday's episode (24th March) that she'd be sitting on the This Morning sofa on Monday

"Guess what, I'm going to be hosting. Monday, 10 o'clock, see you there!,” she said.

Alison Hammond is joining Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

She continued: "On Monday's This Morning, Shirley Ballas will be here as she reveals why her latest project will be more competitive than Strictly."

Co-host Dermot added: "David Domoney has all you need to know about getting your garden ready for spring."

Holly and Phil usually present the show Monday to Thursday, whilst Alison and Dermot take over on Fridays.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Alison Hammond, winner, winner chicken dinner this week, brings sunshine and smiles, happy viewer!"

Someone else wrote: "@thismorning Great way to start the week with @AlisonHammond and @hollywills hosting This Morning today and tomorrow."