Phillip Schofield will be missing from This Morning for weeks as replacement confirmed

Phillip Schofield has been absent from This Morning this week and will continue to take some time off.

Phillip Schofield won’t return to This Morning next week after being absent from the show since Monday.

Alison Hammond and Joel Dommett have been standing alongside Holly Willoughby, while Phillip takes some time out to deal with a family matter.

And now it has been confirmed he won’t be returning during the Easter holidays.

Instead, Alison and Dermot O'Leary, who usually present the show on Fridays, will take over the helm as Holly and Phil take their scheduled two week break.

Phillip Schofield has taken some time off work. Picture: ITV

During an ad break on Thursday, This Morning revealed Holly and Phil would be replaced, with Holly also confirming the news at the end of the show.

She told The Masked Singer host Joel: "Well Joel Dommett, you have been amazing, have you enjoyed it?"

He replied: "It has been an absolute dream. Thank you for showing me everything these last few days."

Holly then added: "I'm off for Easter. I'll be back in a couple of weeks, bye!"

This comes after Phillip took some time off his usual presenting role as his younger brother Timothy is currently standing trial at Exeter Crown Court.

Joel Dommett replaced Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

He has been accused of 11 charges including a sex act with a teenager and forcing the child to watch pornography.

These alleged crimes took place between 2016 and 2019 and Phillip testified against his brother in a written statement.

Meanwhile, This Morning fans were impressed with Phil’s replacement Joel, who was presenting the show for the first time.

"Well done to Joel on the past 2 days on #ThisMorning He was brill!,” said one fan.

Another wrote: "Isn’t Joel a breath of fresh air #thismorning," while a third added: "I’m liking Joel Dommett on This Morning. #ThisMorning."

And a fourth agreed: “#ThisMorning oh how I adore @joeldommett on the show.

“He’s so likeable for sure. Working well with @hollywills as well. Also, @AlisonHammond worked well too.”