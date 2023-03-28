Alison Hammond opens up about dating after ‘split’ from boyfriend of two years

28 March 2023, 06:42 | Updated: 28 March 2023, 08:22

Alison Hammond has confirmed her relationship status with a 'single ring' after splitting from her boyfriend.

Alison Hammond has confirmed she was single during an appearance on Monday's This Morning.

The star was said to be dating Ben Hawkins for more than two years, but broke her silence on their break up while replacing Phillip Schofield on the show.

During a discussion about dating apps, Alison revealed she was wearing the green jewellery as way of confirming her single status.

As she showed the Pear Ring to Holly Willoughby, she said: “More people are wanting to meet people out and about and having a green ring might be a good idea so that people know you're single.

Alison Hammond confirmed she was single on This Morning
Alison Hammond confirmed she was single on This Morning. Picture: ITV

“As you can see, I've got my single ring on," with Holly then replying: "Hopefully you won't need it for a lifetime."

The Pear Ring is currently on sale for £19.99 and is supposed to show strangers the person wearing it is available to date.

This comes after Alison revealed she was single just weeks after it was reported she and Ben were 'engaged'.

Last month, Ben’s dad Colin Hawkins, 72, claimed the pair have proposed to each other, but they haven’t got rings yet.

“I do know they have both proposed to one another but there are no rings that I know of,” he told the Mail Online.

Alison Hammond has been standing in for Phillip Schofield
Alison Hammond has been standing in for Phillip Schofield. Picture: Instagram

But after denying the engagement, during last week’s This Morning Alison revealed she had broken up with Ben.

As she and co-host Dermot O’Leary were discussing new Love Island spin-off show The Romance Retreat, when she said: “Well I am single!”

Meanwhile, Alison is stepping in for Phillip this week as he takes some time off the show to focus on family matters.

Opening the first show of the week, Holly said: “All the adults have left the building and Alison is here," to which Alison added: “We have got the best show to kickstart your week.”

TV star Alison also announced the news at the end of Friday's episode (24th March) that she'd be sitting on the This Morning sofa.

"Guess what, I'm going to be hosting. Monday, 10 o'clock, see you there!,” she said.

She continued: "On Monday's This Morning, Shirley Ballas will be here as she reveals why her latest project will be more competitive than Strictly."

