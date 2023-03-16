Davina McCall confirmed as host of 'Love Island' spin-off for middle-aged single parents

16 March 2023, 17:10

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Davina McCall has confirmed she will host The Romance Retreat, a new ITV show which is said to be a Love Island spin-off for older people.

Davina McCall, 55, has been confirmed as the host of ITV's new dating show for middle-aged single parents, The Romance Retreat.

The TV presenter, best known for hosting Big Brother, said she "manifested" the job and that "she made it happen" in an Instagram post to fans this week.

The Romance Retreat has been advertised as a Love Island spin-off and will see single, middle-aged parents enter a 'retreat' in the hopes of finding romance.

Speaking in a video on her social media, Davina said that the show is for "people who have lived a life, who have been through experiences; bad, moving, hard. They've got luggage! But they deserve love!"

Davina McCall confirmed to her fans that she will be hosting The Romance Retreat
Davina McCall confirmed to her fans that she will be hosting The Romance Retreat. Picture: Instagram/Davina McCall

Captioning the video, Davina wrote: "Omg.. I manifested and it came true!! I’ll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV1!! ❤️

"This is a show for single parents who have lived a life, have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I’m gonna help you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

"It will all take place in the most romantic countryside location!! 🎉🥰💥 🙌🏻🙌🏻 We are still casting so if you want my help finding love and you have a child who is over 18, what are you waiting for???"

The Romance Retreat will air on ITV1 and applications to take part are still open
The Romance Retreat will air on ITV1 and applications to take part are still open. Picture: ITV

This announcement comes after Davina told Stephen Bartlett on his podcast The Diary of a CEO that she had pitched the TV show idea to ITV.

She said: “I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best back stories you have ever heard in your life.

“They’ve lived a life – they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them. They’re like interesting people. I’d watch that show.”

Davina McCall told The Diary of a CEO podcast that she had pitched the idea to ITV for a Love Island spin-off for older people
Davina McCall told The Diary of a CEO podcast that she had pitched the idea to ITV for a Love Island spin-off for older people. Picture: Getty

After the show was confirmed to be going ahead, a spokesperson for ITV said in a statement: "ITV1 are looking for vibrant single parents from across the UK who are in search of love, for a brand new dating show!

"This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children."

