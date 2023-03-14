Love Island voting results 2023 reveal big win for Kai and Sanam

14 March 2023, 13:17 | Updated: 14 March 2023, 13:49

What were the Love Island voting stats 2023? See how much Kai and Sanam won the ITV2 series by...

After a very tense final, the Love Island 2023 voting results have been revealed and show just how much Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won by.

The couple met during the dramatic Casa Amor week when Kai was coupled up with Olivia Hawkins, but quickly won over the nation with their blossoming romance.

And during the last episode on Monday night, they were finally crowned the King and Queen of winter Love Island after beating their co-stars to the £50,000 prize.

But what are the Love Island voting stats 2023 and how much did they win by? Here’s what we know…

Love Island voting figures show how much Kai and Sanam won by
Love Island voting figures show how much Kai and Sanam won by. Picture: ITV

The Love Island 2023 voting figures:

  • Kai and Sanam – 44 per cent
  • Ron and Lana – 30 per cent
  • Tom and Samie – 24 per cent
  • Shaq and Tanya – 2 per cent

Tom and Samie came in third place with 24 per cent and Shaq and Tanya only got two per cent of the votes.

According to bosses at ITV, just under 800k votes were cast in the final, with 343,241 of these going to Kai and Sanam.

Kai and Sanam beat Ron and Lana to become Love Island 2023 winners
Kai and Sanam beat Ron and Lana to become Love Island 2023 winners. Picture: ITV

Ron and Lana came in second place with 235,996 votes, while Tom and Samie had 185,572 votes.

Shaq and Tanya came in fourth place and received 19,753, which was just 2 per cent of the votes cast on Monday.

After winning, Kai said: "Honestly, I think we're both so shook,” to which Sanam added: "So shocked, I can't believe it. I just want to thank every single person out there who has voted for us and supported us.

“If I could hug every single one of you I would. That's how much love I feel."

Tom and Samie came in third place on Love Island 2023
Tom and Samie came in third place on Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

Kai added: "I can't comprehend it, it's mad. Thank you everybody that voted for us. Truly, I'm so thankful."

This comes after the biggest landslide victory back in 2018 when Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won with nearly 80 per cent of the overall vote.

In comparison, 2021 winners Millie and Liam won with just 42 per cent of the vote.

Fancy trying your hand at Love Island? You can apply to be on the show by filling out the ITV application form here.

