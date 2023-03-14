Love Island application 2023: How to apply and when does it start?

14 March 2023, 09:30

How to apply for summer Love Island 2023 - all the details you need to be a part of the new ITV series this year...

Love Island fans will know Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan were just crowned the winners of Love Island winter 2023.

The couple made history, with Sanam becoming the first ever Casa Amor bombshell to make it all the way to the top spot.

But while we’re all searching for something else to watch every weekday evening (give Married at First Sight Australia a go!), ITV has announced the applications for the new Love Island are now open.

So, how do you apply for Love Island and when does it start? Here’s what we know…

Kai and Sanam were crowned Love Island winners 2023
Kai and Sanam were crowned Love Island winners 2023. Picture: ITV

Love Island application 2023:

For those who want to apply for Love Island 2023, you can do so on the ITV website now, where there is an initial form to fill in which can be found HERE.

A statement from bosses reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love!

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away."

The winners of Love Island winter 2023 have were revealed
The winners of Love Island winter 2023 have were revealed. Picture: ITV

There are three requirements for applying for the dating show and contestants must be 18 or over, have a valid passport and be 'exclusively available for at least eight weeks' over the summer.

The application includes making a short video of yourself to show off your personality to the casting team.

If you get through to the next round, contestants will be invited for an audition and a series of interviews.

It's no secret anymore that Love Island bosses scout the majority of contestants themselves from clubs and bars.

Many of the contestants have some kind of celebrity connection; with Lana Jenkin’s previously dating Owen Warner and Tom Clare also having a famous sibling.

It also helps to have a lot of social media followers or hang around in some reality star circles.

Applications are currently open for summer Love Island 2023.

When does summer Love Island 2023 start?

There hasn't yet been a confirmed start date but the show usually starts in the first week of June.

Summer Love Island 2022 began on Monday 6th June Monday, so it's likely the we can expect Love Island to return on Monday 5th June.

