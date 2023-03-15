When is the Love Island 2023 reunion? Date, time and how to watch revealed

Love Island: The Reunion is on the horizon. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Wondering when the Love Island 2023 reunion is on TV? Here are all the details, from where to watch it, to who will be attending.

Love Island 2023 ended with a bang on Monday night after Casa Amor couple Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were announced as the winners of series nine.

Host Maya Jama crowned the loved-up duo live in South Africa who were visibly shocked to beat runners-up Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins to the £50k prize fund.

And fans of the show won't have to wait long for another instalment of romance, drama and gossip as the much-anticipated reunion episode is just around the corner.

So when is the Love Island 2023 reunion? Where can you watch it? And which contestants have made the guest list? Here's all you need to know.

Maya will quiz Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga on their relationship dramas. Picture: ITV

When is the winter Love Island 2023 reunion?

Now the ninth season has come to a close, there's only one thing left to watch – Love Island: The Reunion.

The juicy one-off episode will air from 9pm until 10.35pm on Sunday 19th March, broadcast live from the villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

As usual, the hit special sees all the Islanders from the winter series return for a grilling as host Maya gets the undisclosed gossip from the class of 2023.

Expect confrontations, romantic revelations and a side of awkwardness as exes, friends and foes are brought together for an explosive wrap party.

Could Casey O’Gorman get a grilling from best friend Will Young? Picture: ITV

How to watch the Love Island 2023 reunion

You can watch the drama unfold live on ITV2, or catch-up on streaming service ITVX immediately after the show.

The gang are expected to reflect on their epic journeys during the extended episode and dish the dirt on what viewers didn't get to see behind closed doors.

Fans are also hoping for an update on the final four couples as they settle into life as boyfriend and girlfriend outside the love nest.

Lovebirds Will Young and Jessie Wynter have accepted the invite. Picture: ITV

Which contestants are returning for the Love Island reunion?

As with every year, the full cast of Love Island 2023 are expected to attend the reunion show along with a glitzy celebrity panel.

From the winners and runners-up, to the bombshells, Casa Amor constants and early dumpees, so far it looks like no-one has declined the invite.

Currently gracing Maya's guest list are champions Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, along with final couples Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, and Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga.

Viewers can also expect to see cameos from fan favourites including Will Young, Jessie Wynter, Tanyel Revan, Casey O’Gorman, Claudia Fogarty, Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown.

Along with the Islanders, Aftersun regulars Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson have flown over for the Love Island reunion – and we're sure they're not the only stars turning up for the action.

