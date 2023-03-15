When is the Love Island 2023 reunion? Date, time and how to watch revealed

15 March 2023, 17:18

Love Island: The Reunion is on the horizon.
Love Island: The Reunion is on the horizon. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Wondering when the Love Island 2023 reunion is on TV? Here are all the details, from where to watch it, to who will be attending.

Love Island 2023 ended with a bang on Monday night after Casa Amor couple Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were announced as the winners of series nine.

Host Maya Jama crowned the loved-up duo live in South Africa who were visibly shocked to beat runners-up Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins to the £50k prize fund.

And fans of the show won't have to wait long for another instalment of romance, drama and gossip as the much-anticipated reunion episode is just around the corner.

So when is the Love Island 2023 reunion? Where can you watch it? And which contestants have made the guest list? Here's all you need to know.

Maya will quiz Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga on their relationship dramas.
Maya will quiz Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga on their relationship dramas. Picture: ITV

When is the winter Love Island 2023 reunion?

Now the ninth season has come to a close, there's only one thing left to watch – Love Island: The Reunion.

The juicy one-off episode will air from 9pm until 10.35pm on Sunday 19th March, broadcast live from the villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

As usual, the hit special sees all the Islanders from the winter series return for a grilling as host Maya gets the undisclosed gossip from the class of 2023.

Expect confrontations, romantic revelations and a side of awkwardness as exes, friends and foes are brought together for an explosive wrap party.

Could Casey O’Gorman get a grilling from best friend Will Young?
Could Casey O’Gorman get a grilling from best friend Will Young? Picture: ITV

How to watch the Love Island 2023 reunion

You can watch the drama unfold live on ITV2, or catch-up on streaming service ITVX immediately after the show.

The gang are expected to reflect on their epic journeys during the extended episode and dish the dirt on what viewers didn't get to see behind closed doors.

Fans are also hoping for an update on the final four couples as they settle into life as boyfriend and girlfriend outside the love nest.

Lovebirds Will Young and Jessie Wynter have accepted the invite.
Lovebirds Will Young and Jessie Wynter have accepted the invite. Picture: ITV

Which contestants are returning for the Love Island reunion?

As with every year, the full cast of Love Island 2023 are expected to attend the reunion show along with a glitzy celebrity panel.

From the winners and runners-up, to the bombshells, Casa Amor constants and early dumpees, so far it looks like no-one has declined the invite.

Currently gracing Maya's guest list are champions Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, along with final couples Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, and Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga.

Viewers can also expect to see cameos from fan favourites including Will Young, Jessie Wynter, Tanyel Revan, Casey O’Gorman, Claudia Fogarty, Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown.

Along with the Islanders, Aftersun regulars Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson have flown over for the Love Island reunion – and we're sure they're not the only stars turning up for the action.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills has been on other shows

Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills has already been on two reality shows

Are the MAFS Australia cast paid? Here's what we know...

How much are the Married at First Sight Australia stars paid?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi skirt from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white pleated skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

MAFS Australia star Harrison has made some shock claims about his wife Bronte

MAFS Australia's Harrison claims Bronte asked him to be in a 'fake' relationship

Love Island viewing figures 2023 have been revealed

Love Island voting results 2023 reveal big win for Kai and Sanam

Trending on Heart

Calls for drivers who litter out of their cars to be fined £1,000

Calls for drivers who litter out of their cars to be fined £1,000

Lifestyle

The government is extending free childcare to include babies as young as nine months.

Spring Budget 2023: What are the new childcare rules?

News

A mum has been left in tears over cruel trolls

Mum left in tears over backlash to her baby's 'different' name

Lifestyle

Dog owner livid after groomer transforms pet

Dog owner livid after groomer transforms pet with haircut

Lifestyle

Mark Wright has opened up about his 'nightmare' trip to Mallorca

Mark Wright drives 30 hours to Mallorca to sort out holiday home 'nightmare'

Celebrities

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely have been together for almost 30 years

Inside Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye's 20 year marriage

Celebrities

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is pregnant with her partner Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan pregnancy details: Who is her partner Bader Shammas and when is their baby due?

Celebrities

Jeremy Edwards has opened up about struggling to get a job after Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks star Jeremy Edwards admits he ‘can't get a job’ after quitting soap

David Schwimmer shares heartbreaking reason he is taking part in Celebrity Bake Off

David Schwimmer shares tragic reason he is taking part in Celebrity Bake Off

Stacey Solomon has opened up about feeling like she's 'failing'

Stacey Solomon admits feeling like she's 'failing' as a mum-of-five

Celebrities

Love Island 2023 applications are open now

Love Island application 2023: How to apply and when does it start?

The winners of Love Island 2023 have been revealed

Winners of Love Island 2023 revealed as Kai and Sanam make history

MAFS Australia star Layton Mills is CEO of a biotech company

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills' huge net worth

There are plenty of Love Island couples still together in 2023.

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle appeared on Gogglebox from 2013 to 2016.

Inside Gogglebox as ex-stars Sandi and Sandra reveal filming secrets

Gogglebox