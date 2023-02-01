Love Island bombshell Casey O'Gorman: Where is he from, age and job

Love Island Casey has admitted he fancies a lot of this year's girls. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

The Love Island villa is welcoming new boy Casey but who is he? And what facts do we need to know about him?

ITV2 are dishing out plenty of bombshells for winter Love Island 2023 and new boy Casey O'Gorman is one of them.

Sure to cause a stir in the villa as he enters alongside second bombshell Jordan, this newbie has admitted he has his eyes on numerous girls and can definitely see himself "kissing a lot of the girls in there".

Describing himself as "cheeky" and "entertaining", Casey has said after a year of having fun, it's time to settle down and find his future wife - so who is he?

Here's everything you need to know about Casey including his age, job and Instagram.

Casey O'Gorman is entering with another Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island bombshell Casey O'Gorman?

Aged 26 from Tring, Casey has admitted he can be quite cheeky and naughty as he enters the Love Island villa looking for The One.

With a job as a recruitment consultant, the new bombshell is also looking for some fun and "something real".

He said: "(My family would) say I’m very driven at everything I do, I always aim to be the best and come first at pretty much everything. They’d also say I’ve got a big heart, I’m very lovable."

What would you be surprised to know about Love Island Casey?

Let's hope there's no casualties in the villa as it may prove too much for newbie Casey.

He told producers: "I’m really squeamish. I once cut my hand and passed out."

What is Love Island Casey's Instagram?

You can find Casey sharing all his personal adventures on @caseyogorman where he posts family pictures, his travels and his personal achievements including running a marathon.

You can watch Love Island on ITV2 at 9pm.