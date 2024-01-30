Who has left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders

Love Island All Stars has seen some cast member dumped already. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who has been dumped from Love Island?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars saw some of the most iconic Islanders return to the Villa for another shot at finding their perfect partner.

This series has brought exes face-to-face, flings back together and plenty of drama in the form of 'Messy Mitch'. Whilst some connections grow stronger, like Hannah Elizabeth, 33, and Tyler Cruickshank, 29, others have ended before they even begun, cough cough, Arabella Chi, 32, and Chris Taylor, 33.

So far we've seen a few islanders leave the villa, with one All Star quitting after three days and other partners being dumped. With no Casa Amor this series and the final edging ever closer, it's only a matter of time before the Love Island All Stars are crowned.

With the couples constantly changing, it can be difficult keeping track of who is still on the island. So who has left Love Island All Stars? Here are all the answers.

Love Island All Stars began in January. Picture: ITV

Who has left Love Island All Stars?

Demi Jones and Luis Morrison

Demi Jones and Luis Morrison were dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

Demi Jones, 25, and Luis Morrison, 29, were the first boy and girl to be dumped from the island, after their partners were stolen by bombshells Arabella and Tyler.

Despite Demi and Luis being romantically involved, the pair were never in a couple and were instead partnered with Chris and Kaz Kawmi, 29, respectively.

Jake Cornish

Jake Cornish was the first Islander to leave Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Jake Cornish, 26, was the first Islander to leave the Villa after lasting three days.

The 2021 contestant gathered his fellow All Stars round the fire pit to let them know that he was leaving South Africa and heading home.

Jake explained: "I was here to find love and there is no one here I have that connection with. I just want to let you all know I am going tonight."

This led to the rest of the group surrounding him, with Georgia Harrison, 29, saying: "We all support you - we love you!"

He was then comforted by his ex-girlfriend and All Stars partner Liberty Poole, 25.

Read more: