Love Island's Joe Garratt age, history with Lucie Donlan and everything that happened in series 5

6 February 2024, 17:30

Joe Garratt has just entered the Love Island All Stars Villa
Joe Garratt has just entered the Love Island All Stars Villa. Picture: Instagram/@josephgarratt/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What happened between Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan, what season of Love Island was he on and how old is Joe?

Love Island All Stars shocked viewers with three bombshells entering the Villa earlier this week.

Viewers watched as the Islanders welcomed newbies Joe Garratt and twins Jess Gale, 24, and Eve Gale, 24, just days after the dramatic PDA awards. With Joe entering the Villa, it looks like he may have some romantic history with fellow All Star Molly Smith, 29, after Georgia Steel, 25, hinted that the pair had kissed in the past.

This wouldn't be Joe's first time sharing a kiss with a Love Island star. His original stint on season five showcased his rocky relationship with Lucie Donlan, 25, with the pair eventually splitting shortly after leaving the Island.

Joe Garratt is looking for love on Love Island All Stars
Joe Garratt is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Joe Garratt?

Love Island's Joe Garratt is 27-years-old.

Joe appears to have his eyes set on Molly Smith, with the pair having a flirty conversation soon after him entering the Villa. When asking how things are going with Tom, Molly replied: "Yeah, good. We’ve not obviously closed off from one another…we’ve not had that conversation."

Where is Joe Garratt from?

Joe Garratt is from South East London.

Joe also appears to want to bond with Arabella Chi, 32, telling her: "Obviously I think you’re a very attractive girl, there is no denying that. That’s why we flirt and stuff. Obviously, you find me attractive too, which is great."

Joe Garratt on Love Island All Stars
Joe Garratt is the next Love Island All Stars bombshell. Picture: ITV

What happened between Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan?

Joe Garratt was coupled up with Lucie Donlan on season six of Love Island in 2019.

Whilst Joe was dumped from the Island before Lucie, he decided to wait for her on the outside, and the pair reconciled after Lucie left the Villa.

However their relationship was short-lived and the pair split soon after the series had finished airing.

What series of Love Island was Joe Garratt in?

Joe Garratt was on season six of Love Island, alongside Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague, Amy Hart and Anton Danyluk, with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea going on to win the show.

