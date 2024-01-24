Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

24 January 2024, 20:00

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars
Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Instagram/geesteelx

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Georgia Steel on and who was she with? Here's what happened when she first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

One of the returning Islanders is Georgia Steel, whose relationships with Josh Denzel and Sam Bird caused a stir during her original time on Love Island.

Whilst in All Stars, Georgia has found connections with her ex-fling Toby Aromolaran, 24, Anton Danyluk, 29, and Callum Jones, 27. But things could become interesting as another of Georgia's exes, Tom Clare, 23, has recently entered the Villa. The pair share a romantic past, so could they reconcile on the show? We'll have to wait and see.

Who is Love Island All Stars Georgia Steel? Her age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Georgia Steel is looking for love
Georgia Steel is looking for love. Picture: ITV

How old is Georgia Steel?

Georgia Steel is 25-years-old.

When asked why she was returning to Love Island, Georgia said: "I’m 25, I have a house, a cat, a nice car - I have everything in life but a boyfriend, so why not give it as go."

What is Georgia Steel's Instagram?

Georgia Steel's Instagram is @geesteelx.

She often posts images of her stunning outfits.

Where is Georgia Steel from?

Georgia Steel is from York.

Speaking ahead of entering the Villa, Georgia spoke about how she thinks this series will be different, stating:

"I feel like going in this time it’ll be nice because we have all gone through similar experiences, I think that'll create an instant connection."

Georgia Steel smiles
Georgia Steel is looking for love. Picture: Instagram/@geesteelx

What season of Love Island was Georgia Steel on?

Georgia Steel was on series four of Love Island in 2018.

Her fellow contestants included Laura Anderson, Wes Nelson, Adam Collard and Megan Barton-Hanson, with Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham winning the show.

Meet the Love Island All Stars here:

Meet the Love Island all stars

Who was Georgia Steel coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Whilst on Love Island, Georgia coupled up with Josh Denzel, however he broke her heart when he returned from Casa Amour with Kaz Crossley.

Georgia was then in a relationship with Sam Bird, however the pair chose to leave Love Island when they weren't allowed to couple up with each other.

The pair dated after the show, however their relationship came to an end a few months later.

What happened between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran?

Georgia and Toby met on Love Island Games last year and managed to build a strong connection.

Unfortunately when the pair were dumped from the island, their partnership fizzled out and they are both currently single.

What has Georgia Steel done since Love Island?

Since appearing on Love Island, Georgia has gone on to star in various TV shows including Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip and Ex on the Beach.

Georgia was also a contestant on Love Island Games in 2023.

The Traitors pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who is the favourite to win The Traitors? Latest odds revealed

