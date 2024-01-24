Love Island All Stars: What happened between Tom Clare and Georgia Steel?

24 January 2024, 14:45

Love Island's Georgia Steel and Tom Clare clearly have a history together
Love Island's Georgia Steel and Tom Clare clearly have a history together. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Tom Clare has entered as a bombshell and Georgia S has been left in a sticky situation with Callum Jones - so have they dated before?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has welcomed bombshells Sophie Piper and Tom Clare into the 2024 villa and for Georgia Steel, things are about to get particularly difficult.

After ending things with Toby Aromolaran, the 25 year old - who is looking for an 'older man' - has moved her focus on to Callum Jones. However, it seems like there's unfinished business with 2023's islander Tom.

So what exactly happened? In a teaser clip for Love Island, Tom and Georgia can be seen having an intimate chat where they smirked that it was 'nice' to see one another again.

In the Love Island hut, Georgia added: "A familiar face just walked through that door and it was nice to see him. Love Island is starting now for me, it's real."

Georgia Steel and Tom Clare go on a date together as he enters the villa as a bombshell
Georgia Steel and Tom Clare go on a date together as he enters the villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

What happened between Love Island's Tom Clare and Georgia Steel?

Love Island fans have rushed to social media as they discover Georgia and new bombshell Tom have history. However, what exactly happened between the two of them isn't entirely clear.

Following reports, it seems they had 'secretly dated' following his split from series nine girlfriend Samie Elishi.

Keeping the romance out of the public eye completely, details of their private relationship remain unknown but what we do know, is that they appear to have unfinished business.

On a dinner date, Tom says to Georgia: "Aw, I’ve missed your little voice…it’s really nice to see you.”

However, despite the romance brewing, viewers of the ITV2 dating show are keen for Callum to couple up with Georgia.

Georgia S says her Love Island journey's begun as Tom enters the villa

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans are desperate for Tom to 'crack on' with the other cast mates.

"I hope Georgia S and Callum continue to get to know each other a bit more despite Tom being in the villa #loveisland #LoveIslandAllStars," hoped one fan.

Agreeing, another added: "Can we already vote Tom out?! So he doesn’t try breaking Georgia S and Callum up?"

Watch all the Love Island drama unfold on ITV2 at 9pm.

