Love Island All Stars Sophie Piper: Age, famous sister and what happened in series 6

Sophie Piper is returning to Love Island as an All Stars bombshell. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who was Sophie Piper with in Love Island 2020? And who is her famous sibling? Here's everything you need to know about the new bombshell.

Love Island All Stars has welcomed two new explosive bombshells in the form of series 6's Sophie Piper and series 9's Tom Clare.

With her stint in the first ever winter Love Island cut short, Sophie is returning to South Africa to hopefully find her Mr Right.

Being reunited with former cast mates Callum Jones and Molly Smith, Sophie has admitted her dating game remains the same as she confesses to being a one-man type of girl. So will she find love this time around?

Here's everything you need to know about bombshell Sophie from who her famous sister is to who she was coupled up with in series six.

Sophie Piper is the younger half-sister of TV personality Rochelle Humes. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Who is Love Island All Stars bombshell Sophie Piper?

Age: 24

From: Essex

Job: Influencer (former medical PA)

Instagram: @sophpiper_

Sophie is hoping it's second time lucky for her as she enters the 2024 villa on the look out for her next boyfriend.

Speaking before going into the villa, she said: "I had a fun experience the first time around but I didn’t go the full way and find love, so I'd love to find someone this time.

"I’m quite chilled and don’t want drama, so I think I will approach this time round in a similar way. I’m a one guy kind of girl."

Sophie Piper is after a man like Ovie Soko from season 5. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Who is Love Island Sophie Piper's famous sister?

If you didn't know already, Sophie is the younger half-sister of Rochelle Humes. She also has one other lookalike sister called Lili and a brother.

Talking about what her family think of her Love Island return, she said: "They are going to die seeing me back on their TV screens. It’s going to be a shock. They got so obsessed with the show the first time round."

Who was Sophie Piper with in Love Island 2020? And what happened in series 6?

Sophie was only in the first winter Love Island for a total of four weeks before being dumped from the island.

As part of the original cast, she coupled up with Connor Durman before she was stolen by Connagh Howard.

The pair quickly realised they had feelings for one another but Connor was swiftly dumped from the island with Sophie following him a week later.

Sophie and Connor met up outside of the villa and were reportedly in a relationship until lockdown hit, however, neither of them confirmed or denied their alleged romance.

Other cast members of series 6 includes Natalia Zoppa, Finnley Tapp, Paige Turley and Demi Jones.

