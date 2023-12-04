I'm A Celebrity: Rochelle Humes in tears as Marvin receives her letter from home

4 December 2023

Rochelle breaks down watching Marvin on I’m A Celebrity

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Rochelle Humes watched as husband Marvin Humes received her letter from home in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Rochelle Humes, 34, has shared a video of herself reacting to husband Marvin Humes, 38, receiving her letter from home on I'm A Celebrity.

After 14 days in the Australian jungle with no communication between himself and Rochelle, Marvin finally received his letter from home during Sunday night's episode.

The letter was written by his wife who told the JLS star how proud she and their children were of him before confessing she has often picked up the phone to call him.

Now, The Saturdays' singer has shared the emotional moment she watched her letter being read out to Marvin.

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes have been married since 2012, renewing their wedding vows for their ten-year anniversary in 2022
Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes have been married since 2012, renewing their wedding vows for their ten-year anniversary in 2022. Picture: Rochelle Humes / Instagram

As Frankie Dettori read out the letter, Marvin could be seen breaking down in tears before saying in the Bush Telegraph: "This had made every single second of this experience worth it."

As she watched the moment, Rochelle was clearly very emotional as well, and started to cry as she watched her husband become emotional.

Later, she shared another clip on her Instagram story where she said: "Oh my god I'm actually shaking! Thank you so much, I really didn't want him to go. I need to sleep, this is all too much but thank you!"

During the episode, Frankie Dettori became the first campmate to be voted out of the I'm A Celebrity jungle, with votes continuing throughout the rest of the week until the final on Sunday night.

