This Morning's Andi Peters takes awkward swipe at Rochelle Humes' singing career

29 August 2023, 12:36

Andi Peters makes awkward swipe at Rochelle Humes’ singing career with The Saturdays

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Andi Peters was left shocked to find out his This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes released albums with her girlband The Saturdays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andi Peters, 53, took an awkward swipe at Rochelle Humes' singing career as they presented This Morning together this week.

Rochelle, 34, had a successful musical career from 2007 to 2014 as part of the girlband The Saturdays, releasing hits such as Up, What About Us, Higher, Ego and Issues.

While the TV presenter's signing career is known to many, it was made clear that her co-star Andi Peters knew little about the girlband during this week's This Morning.

In awkward scenes aired on Monday's show, Andi revealed his shock after learning The Saturdays released albums across their seven years together.

Andi Peters joked that he had no idea The Saturdays had released albums
Andi Peters joked that he had no idea The Saturdays had released albums. Picture: ITV

The conversation happened when Andi jokingly asked Rochelle: "When you were in The Saturdays, did you ever do a song about Mondays?"

Rochelle laughed as she replied: "No, no, no. I feel like this is a test and there might be something in there I've forgotten."

He then asked her if they had "albums and stuff" and when Rochelle said yes, he replied: "Wow you had albums? I genuinely didn’t know. Oh my Gosh, wow."

Rochelle quipped back: "We had quite a few. I think we had three or four. Don’t let me get Spotify out, because I will!"

Rochelle Humes used to be in girlband The Saturdays with Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Vanessa White and Mollie King
Rochelle Humes used to be in girlband The Saturdays with Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Vanessa White and Mollie King. Picture: Getty

The pair both seemed amused by the interaction, however, some viewers were not happy about Andy's comments towards Rochelle.

One person commented online: "Thought I’d put This Morning on for the lolz and it opened with a deeply unfunny extended ‘bit’ with Andi Peters pretending to be surprised that co-host Rochelle Humes actually released albums with The Saturdays."

Another wrote: "Someone needs to tell @andipeters that @RochelleHumes had six albums 2 with S Club 8 and 4 with The Saturdays."

Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes laughed about the awkward dig on This Morning
Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes laughed about the awkward dig on This Morning. Picture: ITV

The situation only got more awkward during Tuesday's This Morning when the conversation came up again.

During the chat, Andi appeared shocked once again when Rochelle revealed The Saturdays had number one hits during their time on the music scene.

He exclaimed: "The Saturdays had a number one?!"

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The cast of The Towers series two

The Tower: Full cast of the ITV drama and where you recognise them from

This Morning viewers terrified as 'haunted' picture of little girl causes temperature to drop

This Morning viewers terrified as 'haunted' picture of little girl causes temperature to drop
Who is Emmerdale actor Eddie Osei? Charles' dad Victor Anderson storyline explained

Who is Emmerdale actor Eddie Osei? Charles' dad Victor Anderson storyline explained

Love Island Games has been announced

Love Island Games: Start date, hosts and cast revealed

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing at their usual times

Coronation Street and Emmerdale to face schedule changes next week

Trending on Heart

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have unveiled their Essex mansion

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's finished Essex mansion

Sue Radford and Millie Radford appear to be on better terms

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ends ‘feud’ with pregnant daughter Millie as she wishes her a happy birthday
Jennie McAlpine has announced the birth of her third child

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine welcomes third child and shares name's sweet meaning
When is the next Super Blue Moon and when was the last one?

How to see the Super Blue Moon this week

News

Footage of the funny scene was shared on TikTok.

Toddler sparks wedding debate after wiping her face on bride's dress

Weddings

Fans have been wondering when Clarkson's Farm will return

Clarkson's Farm series 3 release date: All the details we know so far

TV vet Pete Wedderburn said: "Keep them close to you and under strict control."

'Urgent warning' issued to dog owners over deadly seaside risk

Lifestyle

You could be eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment if you were born on or before 25th September 1957.

Millions of Brits to receive £600 boost to help with energy bills

Lifestyle

Brand new Paddington stamps have been revealed

Paddington Bear stamps released by Royal Mail for 65th anniversary

Lifestyle

Holly made a surprise early return to This Morning on Friday 25th August.

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

Celebrities

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work.

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Shopping

Royal Mail posties have revealed why they rarely wear trousers.

Posties reveal why they always wear shorts whatever the weather

Lifestyle

A surge in standing charges and lack of government support will leave families worse off this winter.

Energy price cap 2023: Are energy prices going up this winter?

Lifestyle

There are list of licence plates due to be banned in the UK

DVLA reveal list of banned licence plates

Lifestyle

Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis were married earlier this week

Inside Faye Brookes' whirlwind romance as Coronation Street star gets married