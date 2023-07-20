Inside Holly Willoughby's Portugal holiday following This Morning exit

By Naomi Bartram

Where is Holly Willoughby this summer? The star is relaxing after a tough few months on This Morning...

Holly Willoughby is currently taking a break from This Morning to spend time with her family.

The star has had a tough few months following the resignation of her former colleague and best friend Phillip Schofield.

Phillip was forced to step away from his TV work after he admitted lying about an affair with a younger member of staff.

Leaving her stresses behind, Holly has now jetted away from London and here’s what we know about her holiday…

Holly Willoughby is currently on holiday in Portugal. Picture: Instagram

Where is Holly Willoughby this summer?

Holly Willoughby has been pictured enjoying her annual summer trip to Portugal this week.

The TV presenter left This Morning in a quiet departure and won't be returning for another two months.

In pictures seen by the Daily Mail, she can be seen relaxing in denim shorts and a linen blouse with yellow tassels as she enjoyed the sunshine.

While Holly likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight, she usually takes her annual summer break with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

Holly and Phil have previously holidayed together. Picture: Instagram

She also previously met up with Phillip and his own family in the holiday hotspot.

Last year, the pair took to Instagram to share a photo of themselves laughing in the sea, with the hashtag #willofield.

The presenters both posted photos parodying the infamous loved-up snaps of Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift on their Rhode Island holiday, splashing around and wearing matching “I [heart] H.W” and “I [heart] P.S” t-shirts.

Phillip captioned one of his posts with “bestie”, and Holly then reposted with the word “Love!!!”.

Following the breakdown of her relationship with Phil, Holly is said to be concentrating on her family.

A source told new! magazine: "She appreciates her family more than ever right now. The last couple of months have been really stressful and it’s highlighted for her the importance of family.