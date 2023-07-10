Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

10 July 2023, 11:36

Holly Willoughby struggles with voice after weekend at Glastonbury

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Is Holly Willoughby still on This Morning today and why is she off? Here's what we know...

This Morning is back with another week of news and lifestyle stories, but Holly Willoughby is noticeably missing from the show.

Instead, Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will step in to cover her Monday to Thursday.

But where is Holly and why is she not on the show today? Here’s what we know…

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Holly is currently on her summer holidays and won’t be back on-screen until September, after quietly stepping down on Thursday last week.

Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle hosted This Morning together last week
Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle hosted This Morning together last week. Picture: ITV

While Holly and her former co-host Phillip Schofield usually host an extra special show on their last day before a break, Holly didn’t mention anything when she appeared last week.

Talking to viewers, she told them what to expect from regular Friday hosts Alison and Dermot - but failed to mention she would not be back until September.

Holly ended the show with a simple: "See you, bye".

Despite many fans assuming she has taken a longer break due to a tough few months, TV sources insist she'll return after a "usual and planned break over the summer".

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield worked together for over 15 years
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield worked together for over 15 years. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Holly shared a tribute to her mother-in-law Sandra who has died.

Taking to Instagram, Holly revealed her husband Dan Baldwin's mum Sandra has passed away.

"Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself… Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister.

"Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I’m married to… I see your strength every day in our children… Be at peace…Love you."

According to reports, Holly is said to be spending time with her family as they privately deal with their grief and the star's scheduled time off was not brought forward.

Things are set to be a little different this summer holidays as Holly and Phil used to go away together with their families.

The pair are no longer thought to be speaking after Phillip admitted he had lied about having an affair with a younger member of the This Morning production team.

Phillip has since apologised and stepped down from all his ITV hosting roles, including Dancing On Ice.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer are enjoying a birthday trip

Inside The Chase star Mark Labbett's romantic trip with new girlfriend

The most successful Love Island stars revealed

Love Island's top 7 most successful stars ever

Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' shock Gabby pregnancy twist after Dawn's baby news

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Ferne McCann has welcomed a baby girl

Ferne McCann gives birth to first baby with fiancé Lorri Haines and shares adorable video

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Cotswold Omaze house with £35 entry

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Omaze Cotswolds house draw with £35 entry

News

Sue Radford does seven hours of chores a day

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s exhausting daily routine from six loads of washing to huge dinners
Stacey Solomon's work trip didn't go to plan

Stacey Solomon left in hysterics over awkward toilet mishap on work trip

Love Island star Scott Van Der Sluis in trunks for his promo shoot alongside a picture of him taking a car selfie

Love Island Scott Van Der Sluis: Football team, ex-girlfriend and age revealed

Love Island Catherine Agbaje star wearing a red bikini for promo video alongside her sitting in a restaurant wearing a print blue co-ord

Love Island 2023’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, job, where she's from and her surprising education
Winter Love Island couples Lana and Ron, Kai and Sanam and Shaw and Tanya

Winter Love Island 2023: Which couples are still together?

A woman has cancelled her bank account

Woman closes bank account on the spot after she’s told she can’t withdraw her own cash

Lifestyle

Love Island 2023 is set to come an end with one of the most unpredictable finals

How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?

Primark shoppers 'obsessed' with new Barbie range including Margot Robbie's swimsuit

Primark shoppers 'obsessed' with new Barbie range featuring Margot Robbie's swimsuit

Lifestyle

Joe Wicks has pulled his daughter out of school

Joe Wicks pulls four-year-old daughter out of school to ‘spend more time’ with family

Love Island's Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall on separate holidays. Ron is wearing a grey co ord on the beachw hile Lana wears bodysuit in LA

Are Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins still together?

A thermometer with 40 degrees alongside two girls eating an ice cream in the sun

Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

Lifestyle

McDonald's launches £185 wedding package with 100 nugget boxes

McDonald's launches wedding packages from £185 with 100 nuggets and burgers

Lifestyle