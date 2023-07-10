Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby struggles with voice after weekend at Glastonbury

By Naomi Bartram

Is Holly Willoughby still on This Morning today and why is she off? Here's what we know...

This Morning is back with another week of news and lifestyle stories, but Holly Willoughby is noticeably missing from the show.

Instead, Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will step in to cover her Monday to Thursday.

But where is Holly and why is she not on the show today? Here’s what we know…

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Holly is currently on her summer holidays and won’t be back on-screen until September, after quietly stepping down on Thursday last week.

Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle hosted This Morning together last week. Picture: ITV

While Holly and her former co-host Phillip Schofield usually host an extra special show on their last day before a break, Holly didn’t mention anything when she appeared last week.

Talking to viewers, she told them what to expect from regular Friday hosts Alison and Dermot - but failed to mention she would not be back until September.

Holly ended the show with a simple: "See you, bye".

Despite many fans assuming she has taken a longer break due to a tough few months, TV sources insist she'll return after a "usual and planned break over the summer".

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield worked together for over 15 years. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Holly shared a tribute to her mother-in-law Sandra who has died.

Taking to Instagram, Holly revealed her husband Dan Baldwin's mum Sandra has passed away.

"Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself… Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister.

"Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I’m married to… I see your strength every day in our children… Be at peace…Love you."

According to reports, Holly is said to be spending time with her family as they privately deal with their grief and the star's scheduled time off was not brought forward.

Things are set to be a little different this summer holidays as Holly and Phil used to go away together with their families.

The pair are no longer thought to be speaking after Phillip admitted he had lied about having an affair with a younger member of the This Morning production team.

Phillip has since apologised and stepped down from all his ITV hosting roles, including Dancing On Ice.