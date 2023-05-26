Who is Holly Willoughby's TV producer husband Dan Baldwin?

26 May 2023, 11:10

Holly Willoughby walking hand in hand with husband Dan Baldwin in an old picture
Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin have been married for nearly 16 years. Picture: Alamy

Holly Willoughby has been happily married to her husband for almost 16 years and they have three children together - here's everything you need to know about him from his job, to their wedding and how they met.

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has been spending some quality time with her husband and three children after the surprise news that Phillip Schofield would be quitting his space alongside her on the ITV show.

Taking a two week break from the morning programme following rumours of a feud, Holly will have no doubt been seeking advice from her partner, Dan Baldwin, who is also a well-known name in the TV world.

So exactly who is Holly's husband? Married for nearly two decades, and with three children together - here's everything you need to know about the Dancing On Ice star's other half.

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin watching something at the theatre
Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin are typically private about their marriage and family life. Picture: Alamy

Who is Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin? And what is his job?

Full name Daniel, Dan is a TV producer most known for shows including Celebrity Juice and Almost Famous.

He's also launched his own media company Hungry Bear and works as a development executive for Talkback Thames.

Dan's career has led him to win a BAFTA, two NTAs and two Royal Television Society awards.

Read more: How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield

Read more: What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

How did Holly Willoughby meet husband Dan?

Holly and Dan first crossed paths when they worked on a TV show together in 2004.

Holly was presenting one of her first big TV gigs, Ministry of Mayhem, alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Holly Willoughby cuddling her son at home wearing stripey pyjammas
Holly Willoughby and her husband have three children together. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram
Holly Willoughby laying down and cuddling their family dog Bailey who is a golden retriever
Holly Willoughby and her family also welcomed golden retriever Bailey into their home. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

When did Holly Willoughby and husband Dan get married?

After three years of dating, Holly and Dan officially become husband and wife on the 4th August 2007, when they married at St Michael's Church before hosting an elaborate reception at Amberley Castle in West Sussex.

Previously talking about her wedding, Holly confessed she was "in tears all day" as the emotions of the day really took their toll.

The TV presenter designed her own wedding dress which was completed with lace, long sleeves, an open back and a long train.

There was also plenty of famous faces at their wedding including Fearne Cotton as her bridesmaid and Dermot O'Leary as one of Dan's ushers.

Dan proposed to Holly while she was in the bath on the day they first moved into their first London home together.

Who are Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin's children?

Together, Holly and Dan have three children, Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, 7.

The couple are extremely private about their children's identity but she will occasionally give a glimpse of them on her Instagram account when she's celebrating birthdays or special occasions.

The family have also extended their unit with dog Bailey, a golden retriever.

