By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby reportedly gave ITV an ultimatum after her relationship with co-host Phillip Schofield turned sour.

Holly Willoughby, 42, reportedly gave ITV's This Morning an ultimatum amid her fallout with Phillip Schofield, 61.

Phillip sensationally quit This Morning on Saturday, announcing that he would be stepping down from his hosting duties "with immediate effect".

Since then, Holly has been taking some time away from the show, taking a two-week break for half-term opposed to one, with Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary and Craig Doyle stepping up to replace her for the time-being.

While ITV have made clear in a statement that the decision for Phillip to leave This Morning was made between them and the presenter, it has been reported that Holly gave the production bosses an ultimatum after her relationship with Phillip turned sour.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Holly was looking to pull the plug on her professional relationship with Phillip after the pair had grown apart.

A source told the publication recently: "It was basically an ultimatum, Holly won the war. We say what Holly wants, Holly gets, and never was a truer word spoken."

The Times, meanwhile, reported that a source had told them: "Holly made it clear it was her or Phil but he refused to go until he was given something else concrete that he could announce.”

In a statement following Phillip's departure from the hit morning show, ITV said: "Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV."

In his own statement, released on Saturday afternoon following a dramatic week, Phillip wrote: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning's amazing viewers."

People did not miss the fact, however, that he did not mention Holly in his statement at all.

Meanwhile, Holly's statement has been analysed as being very short, with the star simply writing: "It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."

Recently, reports claimed that it was an argument over plans for International Women's Day this year caused the rift between the presenters, who have been close friends for years.