How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield

25 May 2023, 13:38

How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield
How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby reportedly gave ITV an ultimatum after her relationship with co-host Phillip Schofield turned sour.

Holly Willoughby, 42, reportedly gave ITV's This Morning an ultimatum amid her fallout with Phillip Schofield, 61.

Phillip sensationally quit This Morning on Saturday, announcing that he would be stepping down from his hosting duties "with immediate effect".

Since then, Holly has been taking some time away from the show, taking a two-week break for half-term opposed to one, with Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary and Craig Doyle stepping up to replace her for the time-being.

While ITV have made clear in a statement that the decision for Phillip to leave This Morning was made between them and the presenter, it has been reported that Holly gave the production bosses an ultimatum after her relationship with Phillip turned sour.

Holly Willoughby reportedly gave ITV an 'ultimatum' following her fallout with Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby reportedly gave ITV an 'ultimatum' following her fallout with Phillip Schofield . Picture: ITV

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Holly was looking to pull the plug on her professional relationship with Phillip after the pair had grown apart.

A source told the publication recently: "It was basically an ultimatum, Holly won the war. We say what Holly wants, Holly gets, and never was a truer word spoken."

The Times, meanwhile, reported that a source had told them: "Holly made it clear it was her or Phil but he refused to go until he was given something else concrete that he could announce.”

Watch Alison and Dermot's tribute to Phillip on This Morning here:

Alison and Dermot pay tribute to Phillip Schofield as they open This Morning

In a statement following Phillip's departure from the hit morning show, ITV said: "Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV."

In his own statement, released on Saturday afternoon following a dramatic week, Phillip wrote: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning's amazing viewers."

People did not miss the fact, however, that he did not mention Holly in his statement at all.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield shared separate statements on their social media
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield shared separate statements on their social media. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Holly's statement has been analysed as being very short, with the star simply writing: "It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."

Recently, reports claimed that it was an argument over plans for International Women's Day this year caused the rift between the presenters, who have been close friends for years.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'thouple' with David Haye

Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'throuple' with David Haye

Chrishell Stause and G Flip on their wedding day and smiling on the red carpet

Are Chrishell Stause and G Flip married? A look inside their relationship

Selling Sunset cast gathering at the Oppenheim Group office alongside a picture of them heading out for dinner

Where is Selling Sunset located? All the hotspot locations the cast film in

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia couple Janelle and Jesse cuddling and smiling together at a festival

Are Jesse Buford and Janelle Han from Married At First Sight Australia dating?

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield is set to be replaced on This Morning

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning? Seven presenters tipped to take over

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

The winners of Love Island 2023 have been revealed

Who won Winter Love Island 2023? Victorious couple make ITV history

TV & Movies

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop

Selling Sunset season 7: When is the release date?

TV & Movies

Love Island has confirmed an official summer start date

Summer Love Island 2023 start date confirmed

TV & Movies

ITV respond to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit

ITV responds to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit
A dog owner has issued an urgent warning

Dog owner's urgent warning over BBQ brush after pet almost died twice

Lifestyle

A woman got her neighbours' car towed

Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

Lifestyle

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield will reportedly get paid six months wage

Phillip Schofield 'paid six months wages' to leave This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield have been locked in a feud

Inside Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes' shock four year feud

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK is set to be more dramatic than ever

When does Married at First Sight UK start 2023?

TV & Movies

Netflix has a brand new tier of subscription

Netflix password sharing crackdown reaches the UK

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

Has Phillip Schofield left This Morning and was he fired?

TV & Movies

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer diagnosis

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden diagnosed with breast cancer aged 32

A woman has revealed her husband pays for himself to fly first class

‘My husband flies first class while I sit in economy with our kids’

Lifestyle