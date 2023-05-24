ITV responds to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit

ITV respond to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV

By Alice Dear

ITV have issued a statement after Eamonn Holmes claimed that Holly Willoughby "wanted" Phillip Schofield off This Morning.

Eamonn Holmes caused controversy this week as he reacted to the news Phillip Schofield had quit This Morning.

During a live segment on TV, Ruth Langsford's husband claimed that Holly Willoughby "wanted" Phil to leave the hit ITV show following reports that she was looking to pull the plug on their professional relationship.

He also said that, despite his statement saying otherwise, Phillip did not "step down" from the role but "was sacked".

Following this, ITV have released a statement appearing to clear Holly's name, saying that the decision was made by the television channel and Phillip.

Eamonn Holmes launched a scathing attack on Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby following the This Morning fallout. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV

The statement, given to the Mirror, reads: "Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV."

This comes after Eamonn's controversial comments about the daytime presenting duo.

Speaking on TV, Eamonn said the week: "...She [Holly] wanted him not there. So what is she moaning about? They deserve each other I suppose."

He went on: "Holly is being as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room. She says 'I thank him for all his knowledge, experience and humour'. All the things that she didn’t have when she came to the show. Well it’s true! I would call that stabbing in the back."

ITV have said that the decision for Phillip Schofield to leave This Morning was made between them and the presenter . Picture: ITV

This statement from ITV comes after a possible reason for Holly and Phil's alleged feud was revealed.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the pair clashed over plans for International Women's Day this year.

A source told the publication that Holly wanted to switch up the panel with an all-female presenting line-up. This idea is said to have been backed by This Morning's boss Martin Frizell.

However, Phillip is said to have been furious about the decision and so "went over Holly's head" to Frizell's boss, Emma Gormley, to stop the change-up happening.

When 8th March came around, This Morning started with a tribute to all the women that work on the show, with Holly being given the chance to host the show alone for a short time before Phillip reappeared.

An ITV source told the publication: "Holly was livid about Gormley's decision and the fact Phillip had undermined her, and made that very clear to numerous people at ITV.

"It was the first real sign to This Morning staff that their relationship had fractured and Holly wanted to step out of Phillip's shadow."

