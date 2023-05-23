Phillip Schofield's future hosting Dancing On Ice to be revealed

Phillip Schofield's future hosting Dancing On Ice to be revealed. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

ITV said they will address the future of Dancing On Ice and Phillip Schofield's presence on the show 'in due course'.

Phillip Schofield, 61, recently quit This Morning amid reports he has fallen out with once close friend and co-host Holly Willoughby, 42.

As the pair part ways on This Morning, a question has been raised about his participation in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, which he also hosts alongside Willoughby.

Dancing On Ice usually airs on ITV in January, with Holly and Phil as the hosts. However, with reports of a feud between the pair, it's unknown what the next move is for the show.

Now, ITV have confirmed to The Independent that they will be making "further announcements" about the series as well as Phillip's place within it "in due course".

ITV are yet to reveal their plans for Dancing On Ice. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary were forced to fill in on This Morning this week with Phillip's departure taking "immediate effect" and Holly taking her half term break early.

It also comes after the reason for Holly and Phil's fallout was reportedly revealed as an argument over International Women's Day.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's statements from the weekend . Picture: Instagram

The Daily Mail reports that for International Women's Day this year Holly wanted to switch up the panel with an all-female presenting line-up. This idea is said to have been backed by This Morning's boss Martin Frizell.

However, Phillip is said to have been furious about the decision and so "went over Holly's head" to Frizell's boss, Emma Gormley, to stop the change-up happening.

When 8th March came around, This Morning started with a tribute to all the women that work on the show, with Holly being given the chance to host the show alone for a short time before Phillip reappeared.

An ITV source told the publication: "Holly was livid about Gormley's decision and the fact Phillip had undermined her, and made that very clear to numerous people at ITV.

"It was the first real sign to This Morning staff that their relationship had fractured and Holly wanted to step out of Phillip's shadow."

Holly will return to This Morning on 5th June following half-term. It is unclear at the moment who will replace Phillip on the hosting panel.

