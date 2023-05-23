Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning? Seven presenters tipped to take over

Phillip Schofield is set to be replaced on This Morning. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Shutterstock

Who is replacing Phillip on This Morning? All the favourites including Stacey Solomon and Alison Hammond...

It was recently revealed that Phillip Schofield has unexpectedly left This Morning after 20 years on the show.

Phillip announced he would be stepping down with ‘immediate effect’, while co-host Holly Willoughby will continue to present.

Alison Hammond and Dermott O’Leary have stepped into hosting duties, while Holly takes some time off for half term, and even shared a tribute to Phillip.

But now viewers are wondering who will replace him permanently, with names such as Stacey Solomon and Rylan Clark thrown into the mix.

So, who will replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning? Here’s what we know…

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond could replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

An obvious replacement is Alison Hammond, who has been hosting Friday’s This Morning episodes for two years now.

The TV presenter - who found fame on Big Brother - has become a firm favourite with viewers and never fails to make us laugh.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Give Alison Hammond the full time slot for This Morning!!!!!"

Someone else said: “Alison Hammond permanent slot incoming”, and someone else said she “should take over This Morning”.

Dermott O'Leary

Dermott O'Leary currently presents This Morning with Alison Hammond. Picture: Instagram

Dermot O'Leary joined the This Morning family back in 2014 and bagged himself a regular slot, presenting the show with Alison.

This was after Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford had been dropped from their slots.

According to Labrokes, Dermot is tipped 4/1 to take over and could present alongside Holly when she returns to the show.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has been tipped to join This Morning. Picture: Instagram

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has said she recently went for an ‘exciting’ meeting, which fans think could be at ITV.

Sharing a photo of a diary on a fluffy cream rug, on one of the diary pages she had handwritten the phrase: "September 2023!"

She added: “Just had one of the most exciting meetings of my life. I can’t even tell you how excited I am to share this with you soon. My dream.”

Fans have been quick to back Stacey and her husband Joe Swash as new presenters, with one writing on Twitter: “After all the #ThisMorning madness, I think they should just ask Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon to be presenters! They would be perfect!”

Another added: “Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon would be brill together as hosts.”

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes has previously presented This Morning. Picture: ITV

Former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes recently presented This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield when Holly was ill.

Her husband Marvin is also no stranger to the show, with the pair presenting together between 2013 and 2015.

Ladbrokes have Rochelle at 6/1 to join full time, while Marvin is at 8/1.

Rylan Clark

X Factor star Rylan Clark is currently 7/2 to take over from Phillip Schofield, meaning he is the joint-second favourite for the job.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "All eyes will no doubt be on the This Morning sofa over the next few weeks, and the odds suggest ITV chiefs could pull a sensational U-turn by bringing back Rylan for a permanent seat alongside Holly."