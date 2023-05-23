Stacey Solomon drops huge hint she could replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

23 May 2023, 06:47 | Updated: 23 May 2023, 06:51

Stacey Solomon has some exciting news for her fans
Stacey Solomon has some exciting news for her fans. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

After returning to work following her maternity leave, Stacey Solomon could become a regular on This Morning.

Stacey Solomon has sparked speculation she could be set to take over Phillip Schofield's role on This Morning.

Phillip recently left his role on the show after more than 20 years following a series of controversies with co-star Holly Willoughby.

But while it’s not clear who will replace him just yet, Loose Women star Stacey has said she recently went for an "exciting" meeting.

Sharing a photo of a diary on a fluffy cream rug, on one of the diary pages she had handwritten the phrase: "September 2023!"

Stacey Solomon has opened up about a 'very exciting' opportunity
Stacey Solomon has opened up about a 'very exciting' opportunity. Picture: Instagram

She added: “Just had one of the most exciting meetings of my life. I can’t even tell you how excited I am to share this with you soon. My dream.”

Fans have been quick to back Stacey and her husband Joe Swash as new presenters, with one writing on Twitter: “After all the #ThisMorning madness, I think they should just ask Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon to be presenters! They would be perfect!”

Another added: “Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon would be brill together as hosts.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will no longer present This Morning
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will no longer present This Morning. Picture: ITV

A source has suggested Stacey has been in talks with bosses for ‘a few months’, as they told Closer magazine: "Executives on the show have admired Stacey Solomon for a long time.

“She’s a huge hit on Loose Women and has a broad appeal among all age groups who watch ITV."

They continued: "Stacey actually started talking to This Morning bosses several months ago and they made clear they saw a role for both her and Joe to work as part of the programme in the future.

"Stacey, who is a big fan of Holly, said this was something that interested them both."

It comes after Phillip shocked the nation when he quit the ITV show on Saturday amid a rumoured 'feud' with Holly.

Alison and Dermot pay tribute to Phillip Schofield as they open This Morning

In a statement he said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Holly has also taken the week off and will return to the ITV studio on 5th June after the half-term period.

