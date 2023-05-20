Phillip Schofield quits This Morning with immediate effect

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning with immediate effect. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield has announced that he will be stepping down from his role hosting This Morning amid reports of a feud with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Phillip Schofield, 61, has quit This Morning.

The TV presenter, who has hosted the hit ITV show for more than 20 years, announced the news on Saturday afternoon, explaining that he wants to "protect the show" that he loves.

The full statement reads: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind."

Holly Willoughby has said the sofa 'will not be the same without him'. Picture: Instagram

It goes on: "I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning's amazing viewers – and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been at the centre of feud reports for over a week now. Picture: ITV

Phillip's decision to leave This Morning comes after reports of a feud between himself and co-host Holly Willoughby.

Following his announcement that he is leaving the show, Holly released her own statement which reads: "It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour."

She simply added: "The sofa won’t feel the same without him."

Read more: