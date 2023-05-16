Phillip Schofield net worth: How much does the This Morning star earn and what is his salary?

Phillip Schofield has a huge net worth. Picture: Instagram

How much is Phillip Schofield worth? Everything you need to know about his career...

Phillip Schofield has been the centre of a lot of controversy after it was reported he’d fallen out with This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby.

According to sources, the pair have ‘cooled off’ their friendship off screen and aren’t as close as they once were.

Phillip has since said he is going through a ‘difficult time’ and has praised Holly for continuing to be his ‘rock’ and ‘best friend’.

But as his job on This Morning is up for discussion, some viewers are wondering how much Phillip is worth. Here’s what we know…

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present This Morning together. Picture: ITV

How much is Phillip Schofield worth?

Phillip Schofield has an impressive net worth of £9.5million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He has earnt this from appearing on our TV screens since the early 1980s, when he bagged his role on BBC children’s TV as a presenter in the Broom Cupboard.

The star went on to present Going Live! on Saturday mornings before being the host of the Smash Hits Poll Winners Party.

In the early 1990s, Phillip became a household name when he fronted shows such as Schofield's Quest, Schofield's TV Gold and Ten Ball.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

His gameshow The Cube was launched in 2009, while he has also fronted All Star Mr & Mrs, Educating Joey Essex and Test the Nation.

Phillip has also earned his money through appearing in TV adverts for We Buy Any Car and his wine brand.

Aside from his TV work, Phil famously played Joseph in the West End musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat taking over the role from Jason Donovan.

He released a version of the famous Joseph song 'Close Every Door' which reached number 27 in the UK singles chart.

Other stage roles include Doctor Dolittle in the show of the same name at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Phil and Ruth have slightly awkward exchange in Loose Women live link

What is Phillip Schofield’s This Morning salary?

Phillip Schofield reportedly earns £600,000 a year for presenting This Morning, the same as his co-host Holly Willoughby.

Since 2002 Phillip has been a presenter on the ITV daytime show and previously fronted it with Ferne Britton.

He has also presented Dancing On Ice since 2016 and is said to earn £45,00 per show.