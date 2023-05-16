Phillip Schofield net worth: How much does the This Morning star earn and what is his salary?

16 May 2023, 15:45

Phillip Schofield has a huge net worth
Phillip Schofield has a huge net worth. Picture: Instagram

How much is Phillip Schofield worth? Everything you need to know about his career...

Phillip Schofield has been the centre of a lot of controversy after it was reported he’d fallen out with This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby.

According to sources, the pair have ‘cooled off’ their friendship off screen and aren’t as close as they once were.

Phillip has since said he is going through a ‘difficult time’ and has praised Holly for continuing to be his ‘rock’ and ‘best friend’.

But as his job on This Morning is up for discussion, some viewers are wondering how much Phillip is worth. Here’s what we know…

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present This Morning together
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present This Morning together. Picture: ITV

How much is Phillip Schofield worth?

Phillip Schofield has an impressive net worth of £9.5million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He has earnt this from appearing on our TV screens since the early 1980s, when he bagged his role on BBC children’s TV as a presenter in the Broom Cupboard.

The star went on to present Going Live! on Saturday mornings before being the host of the Smash Hits Poll Winners Party.

In the early 1990s, Phillip became a household name when he fronted shows such as Schofield's Quest, Schofield's TV Gold and Ten Ball.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

His gameshow The Cube was launched in 2009, while he has also fronted All Star Mr & Mrs, Educating Joey Essex and Test the Nation.

Phillip has also earned his money through appearing in TV adverts for We Buy Any Car and his wine brand.

Aside from his TV work, Phil famously played Joseph in the West End musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat taking over the role from Jason Donovan.

He released a version of the famous Joseph song 'Close Every Door' which reached number 27 in the UK singles chart.

Other stage roles include Doctor Dolittle in the show of the same name at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Phil and Ruth have slightly awkward exchange in Loose Women live link

What is Phillip Schofield’s This Morning salary?

Phillip Schofield reportedly earns £600,000 a year for presenting This Morning, the same as his co-host Holly Willoughby.

Since 2002 Phillip has been a presenter on the ITV daytime show and previously fronted it with Ferne Britton.

He has also presented Dancing On Ice since 2016 and is said to earn £45,00 per show.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Matthew Booth played Paul Marsden in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actor Matthew Booth's life 20 years after Paul Marsden exit

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Everything we know about 'fallout'
Lorraine Kelly speaks out on Holly and Phillip 'feud' and their future on This Morning

Lorraine Kelly speaks out on Holly and Phillip 'feud' and their future on This Morning

Danny Dyer has opened up about his EastEnders return

Danny Dyer hints at shock EastEnders return for Mick Carter

TV & Movies

The Grand Tour is returning next month

The Grand Tour returns next month with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

'My neighbour threatened to call the police because I was mowing the lawn at 8:30pm'

'My neighbour threatened to call the police because I was mowing the lawn at 8:30pm'

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford had an awkward exchange

This Morning fans spot 'awkward' moment between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford

TV & Movies

Eamonn says Holly and Phil deserve 'special award for best actors' amid 'fallout'

Eamonn Holmes says Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield deserve 'a special award for best actors' amid fallout
S Club 7 confirm tour will go ahead, but without Hannah Spearritt

S Club 7 confirm tour will go ahead without Hannah Spearritt following Paul Cattermole's death
Holly Willoughby 'blindsided' by Phillip Schofield's statement about 'feud'

Holly Willoughby 'blindsided' by Phillip Schofield's statement about 'feud'

Mae Muller is the UK's first female representative at Eurovision since 2018.

Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller: Songs, age, parents and height revealed

Britain set for hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 22C this weekend

Britain set for hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 22C this weekend

Lifestyle

A mum has welcomed 12 children over the past 12 years

Mum with 12 children has been pregnant every year since she got married

Lifestyle

A vet has revealed why you should never let your dog in the toilet

Vet warns letting dogs into your bathroom could be 'fatal'

Lifestyle

Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'

Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'

Lifestyle

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro, 79, becomes dad to his seventh child and shares first photo

Spain has introduced new rules for Brits this year

Full list of Spain's new travel rules for tourists including drink limits and strict dress code

News

Millie Radford has shared a cryptic message after a row with her mum Sue

Millie Radford posts cryptic message about 'hard times' after row with mum Sue

TV & Movies

Hannah Waddingham is presenting the Eurovision song contest

Who is Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham? Star's career, ex boyfriend and height revealed

TV & Movies