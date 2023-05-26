Phillip Schofield admits to having affair with 'younger' This Morning colleague

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield has admitted in a lengthly statement that he had an affair with the colleague and lying about it to various people.

Phillip Schofield, 61, has admitted he had an affair with a 'younger' This Morning colleague.

The TV presenter, who came out as gay back in 2020, has released a statement regarding the relationship he had with the unnamed man, stating that it was "unwise" but "not illegal".

This comes after Phil sensationally quit This Morning following reports of an on-going feud with his co-presenter Holly Willoughby.

Phillip's statement also confirms that he has quit ITV and is no longer being represented by YMU management.

The full statement reads: "I am making this statement via the Daily Mail, to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story [sic] which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.

"The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than a just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over..."

He continued: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife...

"I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect, expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

Phillip Schofield will no longer be hosting the Soap Awards, scheduled to be aired on ITV1 on 6th June.

