Phillip Schofield 'paid six months wages' to leave This Morning

24 May 2023, 12:03

Phillip Schofield will reportedly get paid six months wage
Picture: ITV

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield is reportedly being paid £300,000 after his shock exit from the show.

After his shock exit from This Morning, Phillip Schofield is said to have been paid six months wages.

The presenter announced that he would be leaving his hosting duties alongside Holly Willoughby, after 20 years on the show.

But it has now been reported that Phillip - who has a huge net worth - will receive six months of pay from ITV, which is said to be £300,000.

A source told The Sun: "Phil has been given his This Morning wages for six months — but if that was meant to make him feel better, it’s just not working.”

Phillip Schofield will reportedly be paid £300,000
Picture: ITV

The insider went on to say Phil believes ‘he has been shown zero respect and he is devastated by how this has played out.’

They continued: “He thinks the way he was forced to step down was so unjust and he feels completely broken by how this situation has been handled.

"This Morning was Phil’s life and now he feels he has been knifed without proper consultation."

This comes after Phillip shared the news he would be stepping down on his Instagram story, writing: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will no longer present This Morning
Picture: ITV

“But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Eamonn Holmes - who has been locked in a four year feud with Phillip - has since claimed Phillip was pushed out of his job, rather than choosing to leave.

Alison and Dermot pay tribute to Phillip Schofield as they open This Morning

Speaking about Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary’s tribute to Phillip on Monday’s show, Eamonn remarked: "Please, let's stop this, he was sacked.

"All this nonsense about, 'I've decided to step down' I'm sure you did. Now here's your P45, now step down."

Opening up about Holly and Phillip's alleged 'feud', Eamonn continued: “Why do we propagate this language? 'I've decided to step down' and [Holly] says the couch won't feel the same without him people there.

“Well she wanted him not there, so why is she moaning about the couch not feeling the same for? They deserve each other."

ITV has since denied these claims and issued their own statement about Phillip’s immediate exit from the show.

"Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV,” a spokesperson said.

