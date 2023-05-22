Has Phillip Schofield left This Morning and was he fired?

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning? What happened to Holly and Phil? Why did Phillip quit? Here's what we know...

This Morning fans will tune in today to see Phillip Schofield has left the show, while Holly Willoughby is also missing from her usual presenting spot.

The pair have been fronting the show together for more than 15 years, but Phillip has now sensationally quit after a series of controversies - and he has now been removed from the opening credits.

Many reports are also suggesting he has had a fall out with Holly and the pair are ‘barely speaking’ off camera. While Holly will continue to present the show after a short break, Phillip will not return.

But why did Phillip quit This Morning and what happened? Here’s what you need to know…

Phillip Schofield has quit This Morning. Picture: ITV

Why isn't Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Phillip Schofield - who has a huge net worth - has been replaced on This Morning after more than 20 years on the show.

While we don’t know any details about why he decided to leave with immediate effect, in a statement the star said he didn’t want to ‘be the story’.

His statement read: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

Holly Willoughby issued a statement after Phillip Schofield left This Morning. Picture: Instagram

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

It comes after reports that his relationship with co-presenter Holly Willoughby was under pressure.

Holly also put out her own statement after Phillip decided to step down.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are reportedly 'feuding'. Picture: ITV

On an Instagram story, she said: "Hi everyone... It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.

"This sofa won't feel the same without him."

Did Phillip Schofield get fired from This Morning?

ITV has not confirmed the details around Phillip's sudden exit, but following the news, a source has reported it was a ‘unanimous decision’.

The source told The Mirror: “Phil’s fate was decided on Friday. It was a unanimous decision that he had to go.

“He was upset, but firm that if he was going to walk away he wanted to keep his roles on The Cube, the British Soap Awards, and Dancing on Ice – crucially, with or without Holly.

“It has all been worked out in the smoothest way possible, but behind the scenes he has told friends he has been hung out to dry. And his friendship with Holly is now in tatters.”

This comes after Phillip recently returned to This Morning after taking pre-planned leave around his brother's trial last month.

Timothy was recently jailed for 12 years after being found guilty earlier this year of 11 sexual offences.