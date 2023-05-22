Where is Holly Willoughby today and has she left This Morning?

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

What happened to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Has Holly left This Morning and why is she not on the show? Here's what we know...

This Morning recently confirmed Holly Willoughby wouldn’t be presenting this week following Phillip Schofield’s exit.

Phillip made the shock announcement over the weekend that he would be leaving the show after 20 years presenting.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary – who usually present on Fridays – will front the show for the rest of the week.

But where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning today? Here’s what we know…

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are reportedly 'feuding'. Picture: ITV

Where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby, 41, is taking an early half-term break following the Phillip Schofield drama.

ITV has confirmed she will be back on the sofa on 5th June, but it not been revealed who she will be presenting with.

Both Alison and Dermot are favourites with bookies, as well as TV presenters Rylan Clark and Joel Dommett.

Phil’s exit from This Morning came after weeks of speculation regarding his and Holly’s friendship.

Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning this week. Picture: ITV

Reports suggest the pair have fallen out and are ‘barely speaking’ off camera following a string of controversies.

In a statement, 61-year-old Phillip said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

Following Phillip’s shock exit, Holly shared her own statement on an Instagram story and said: "Hi everyone... It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.

Holly Willoughby reveals she's leaving This Morning early

"This sofa won't feel the same without him."

Holly and Phil hit the headlines when Queen Elizabeth II died back in September, and they were accused of skipping the 14 hour queue to see her lying in state.

Phillip’s brother Timothy was also recently sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of 12 sexual offences. Despite allegedly falling out, it has been said that the duo have since called a ‘truce’ after holding peace talks over their friendship.

“It’s been a very difficult time for them but they talked about the end of an era and called something of a truce,” an insider told The Sun.