Where is Holly Willoughby today and has she left This Morning?

22 May 2023, 10:52

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

What happened to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Has Holly left This Morning and why is she not on the show? Here's what we know...

This Morning recently confirmed Holly Willoughby wouldn’t be presenting this week following Phillip Schofield’s exit.

Phillip made the shock announcement over the weekend that he would be leaving the show after 20 years presenting.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary – who usually present on Fridays – will front the show for the rest of the week.

But where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning today? Here’s what we know…

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are reportedly 'feuding'
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are reportedly 'feuding'. Picture: ITV

Where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby, 41, is taking an early half-term break following the Phillip Schofield drama.

ITV has confirmed she will be back on the sofa on 5th June, but it not been revealed who she will be presenting with.

Both Alison and Dermot are favourites with bookies, as well as TV presenters Rylan Clark and Joel Dommett.

Phil’s exit from This Morning came after weeks of speculation regarding his and Holly’s friendship.

Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning this week
Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning this week. Picture: ITV

Reports suggest the pair have fallen out and are ‘barely speaking’ off camera following a string of controversies.

In a statement, 61-year-old Phillip said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

Following Phillip’s shock exit, Holly shared her own statement on an Instagram story and said: "Hi everyone... It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.

Holly Willoughby reveals she's leaving This Morning early

"This sofa won't feel the same without him."

Holly and Phil hit the headlines when Queen Elizabeth II died back in September, and they were accused of skipping the 14 hour queue to see her lying in state.

Phillip’s brother Timothy was also recently sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of 12 sexual offences. Despite allegedly falling out, it has been said that the duo have since called a ‘truce’ after holding peace talks over their friendship.

“It’s been a very difficult time for them but they talked about the end of an era and called something of a truce,” an insider told The Sun.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

Has Phillip Schofield left This Morning and was he fired?

Alison and Dermot address Phillip Schofield's exit live on This Morning

Alison and Dermot address Phillip Schofield's exit live on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning with immediate effect

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning with immediate effect

Showbiz

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop

Is there going to be a Selling Sunset season 7?

Trending on Heart

How this doctor found the cure for chronic pain using the brain

How this doctor found a cure for chronic pain using the brain

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12-years in prison

Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years in prison

Ant and Dec quit Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Ant and Dec quit Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Christine Quinn modelling a Burberry bikini next to a picture from a Selling Sunset scene where she is feeding her baby on the beach

Why did Christine Quinn quit Selling Sunset and where is she now?

Selling Sunset cast including Heather Rae El Moussa, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan

Is Selling Sunset real or scripted? Netflix filming secrets uncovered

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

Parenting

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause wearing pink sunglasses and Chelsea ringing the gold bell in the Oppenheim office

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

A grandmother has refused to look after her granddaughter

Woman praised for refusing to look after newborn grandchild for free

Lifestyle

Selling Sunset newbie Nicole Young in full makeup alongside a picture of her talking on the beach for Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset's Nicole Young: Age, career, net worth and husband revealed

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Lifestyle

Romain Bonnet on Selling Sunset and a picture of him with wife Mary Fitzgerald in a restaurant on holiday in Tulum

Selling Sunset's Romain Bonnet: How old is he and what does he do for a job?

Paul Cattermole's cause of death has been revealed

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's cause of death confirmed as natural causes

Sue Radford has shared a tribute to her late dad

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford defends holidays in sweet tribute to her late dad

Chrishell Stause's net worth revealed

Chrishell Stause net worth: How much does the Selling Sunset star earn?

Emma Hernan smiling

Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities